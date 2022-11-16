Notandas Realty awarded "Emerging Developer of the Year 2022"

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/SRV): Notandas Realty bagged the "Emerging Developer of the Year 2022" award at the recently held prestigious 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 - West in Mumbai.

Notandas the house of Exclusivity and Magnificence, stepped into the world of real estate almost two decades ago. Notandas is known for its State-of-the-art construction, Hi-tech design dynamics, and seamless customer experience.

Their real estate developments are spread across Mumbai's most desirable neighborhoods and enclaves.

Notandas Realty over the years has built properties in the niche locales of Suburban Mumbai. Their projects are home to many in the heart of locations like Khar, Santacruz, and Bandra. After the tremendous response for its past projects, Notandas spread its real estate footprint and launched more real estate projects in similar locations offering more to its esteemed clientele with Casa Pali situated in the heart of Bandra (West), 96 Tagore and 64 Greens in Santacruz (West) recently.





Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director, Notandas Realty, stated, "It is an honor for me to present Notandas Realty to the world and because of how personally involved I am with the company, I want all of our customers to have the same sense of connection that I do. At Notandas, we think that our clients should have the opportunity to enjoy the comforts of home like never before. Being in the real estate industry, we are aware of the significance of owning a home, and the pursuit of making this ambition a reality is our one and only purpose ".

The properties are located in plush areas, in close proximity to notable landmarks and transportation hubs such as the Bandra Worli Sea Link, T2 International Airport, particular rail stations, and the domestic Airport. They are located close to the education area, which is home to several prestigious educational institutions, including schools and colleges.

They are also adjacent to some of the most prominent restaurants and day cafes, to fulfil one's appetite and celebrate any event. Additionally, some of the top fashion designer stores, which are famed for their designs, also fall in the vicinity.

Notandas offers a plethora of amenities, each of which has a unique set of advantages to its credit. A fitness center, a swimming pool, a business center, well-styled planted gardens, a kids' play area, and a sit-out pavilion for parties and BBQ nights are some of the lifestyle amenities that are provided.

Step into the opulence of surreal living spaces with perfect landscaping in the fast-paced metropolitan life with Notandas!

For more information, please visit: (https://www.notandasrealty.com/)

