Notion Press authors Nitin Rakesh and Jerry Wind win International Business Book of the Year Award 2021

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The authors made history this week by winning the prestigious International Business Book of the Year Award for 2021 for their recently launched book Transformation in Times of Crisis, published by Notion Press.

The Business Book Awards is one of the biggest and most prestigious events in the calendar for business book writers all over the world. It highlights leadership, change, and sustainability in business through the promotion of business books and their authors. The organizers receive over 150 submissions from top authors and their publishers every year, making this achievement all the more special.



Author Nitin Rakesh, a winner of the 'Gold Stevie Award' for Tech Innovator of the Year, is a distinguished leader in the Technology and Financial services industries and is the CEO and Executive Director of IT major Mphasis, since 2017. His Co-author Jerry Wind, is an internationally renowned academician and is currently Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Their book Transformation in Times of Crisis brings entrepreneurs and business owners the knowledge that can help their business thrive even in a crisis.

This book is a gamechanger for businesses, large and small, enabling them to customize and implement a winning strategy by using the book's eight principles and tools to seek out opportunities for long-term value creation in a post-pandemic world.

Given the scenario in which businesses are operating today, this book can only be described as timely and much needed. The book has received rave reviews from several industry heavyweights. "I am sure other leaders will find their book as relevant as I did," said Keith A. Grossman, President, Time Magazine.

The book first published by Notion Press in November 2020 is available globally on Amazon in both Hardcover and eBook format, and also at most major eCommerce sites.

