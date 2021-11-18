Nourish is now the official nutrition partner for Bigg Boss Season 15

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI/PNN): India's leading FMCG company, BL Agro's food products brand, 'Nourish' has partnered with the country's most popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, for its Season 15 and has become the official 'Nutrition Partner' for the episodes.

The partnership is rolled out in the month of November and will go on till the finale, scheduled in January 2022.

Under the sponsorship partnership, the contestants will be seen cooking daily meals in the Bigg Boss house using Nourish products and advocating the importance of eating healthy and nutritious food.

Nourish, the young and vibrant brand under the aegis of BL Agro, came into existence in the year 2018 and in such a short span of time, with its vision and wittiness to reach the epitome of success, has seen immense growth. The brand is on an aggressive expansion mode, and to market its products strategically all across the country; it is taking prudent marketing routes to reach out to the masses.

"Our partnership with India's one of the popular shows, Bigg Boss is a strategic marketing move to grab more eyeballs for the brand that stands for nutrition and healthy eating. We intend to reach out to every Indian household which intends to give nutrition to their respective families", says Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro.



Mid this year, BL Agro announced the company's marketing budget worth INR 150 crores, and also on-boarded Bollywood celebrities - Shilpa Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi to endorse its food products brand - Nourish and signature mustard oil brand - Bail Kolhu. These celebrities can be seen endorsing the brands in print media, television commercials as well as on social media.

Being the flag-bearer of the government of India's Vocal for Local campaign, BL Agro has stood out among the top food FMCG companies in recent years.

Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, BL Agro Industries Ltd has been committed to providing quality food products over the years. The company today has one of the largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players in India, with over 58,000 retailers.

BL Agro's growth story is an inspiring story of success. Having started as a mustard trading house in the 1950s, BL Agro has come a long way today. During the course of its grueling journey, the company transformed from a commodity trading organization to a full-fledged FMCG company. The marketers of a single mustard oil brand subsequently started rolling out

Multiple varieties of oil, including refined oils and then a range of food products under the brand name 'Nourish' - thus catering to a much wider consumer base. Brand Nourish comes with a promise for nutrition.

The brand offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen, including Atta, Rice, Pulses, Ghee & Oils, Dry Fruits, Papad, Achars, Murabba, Spices, etc. Each Nourish product is packed with superior quality ingredients and is produced with the finest processes that ensure maximum retention of nutrients.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

