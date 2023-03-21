Nova Formworks accelerates shift towards sustainable construction

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Nova Formworks, a leading provider of formwork solutions for the construction industry, is accelerating the shift towards sustainable construction with its innovative products and solutions.

The solid waste reduction hierarchy of reduce, reuse, and recycle is largely responsible for the continued success of the reuse movement helping the community and environment by saving money, energy, and natural resources. The need to reduce the environmental impact of construction activities which is responsible for a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions, and the industry is now looking for ways to reduce its carbon footprint. To maintain sustainable development, sustainable construction, sustainable building and material all dependent on ecological, economic and social perspectives, conscious and responsible methods and steps need to be followed. NOVA- the leading formwork manufacturers' endeavor to minimize the use of resources and work towards the ultimate goal for sustainable construction. NOVA supports the global movement so as to build a sound-material-cycle society through the effective use of resources and materials.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of

- Energy resource consumption

- Low waste generation

- Using renewable materials

- Structural operation

- Material efficiency



- Healthier indoor environment

- Lower construction costs

- Improving reusability

Nova Formworks is at the forefront of this effort, with a range of products that are designed to minimize waste and energy consumption while maximizing efficiency and durability. Their formwork systems are made from sustainable materials and are designed to be reused multiple times. Nova plastic Formwork Panel is a new formwork system which is durable and easy to use. The unique locking system ensures clean concrete surfaces, longer life of the formwork and saves time and labor as well. Its low surface tension makes it sustainable. Nova Formwork Panel will be an ideal solution in construction projects because it has many benefits like no shuttering oil needed, reduces labor cost, saves time etc.

Nova Plastic formworks are best-suited for mass housing and low-budget projects. It also reduces labour costs since it does not require much prior training. You can also assemble the building moulds in whatever height and length you need. The easy transportability and low-costs make it a more accessible option.

The building industry also reaps the advantages of this since plastic formwork components are lightweight and compact. Because of their durability and resilience, plastic formwork and reusable formwork may be excellent choices in such circumstances making your structure more suited for the environment but also more functional and productive. Nova Plastic formworks will offer you unparalleled productivity and can be used in a plethora of applications. You can use it for the more straightforward panels, slabs, columns as well as building complicated structures like balconies, bay windows and stairs.

Nova also manufactures the aluminum formwork that are known to be the most versatile formwork for concrete projects, aluminium formwork systems are great for both low and high-rise projects. These are mainly designed for quick construction projects which have multiple units or for high rise mega projects.

Nova believes that a sustainable formwork system can uphold sustainability for future generations via sustainable construction methods.

