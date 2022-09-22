Novamax launches premium quality and durable industrial air coolers at an affordable rate

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Novamax, one of country's leading air-cooler and components brands, is launching their latest range of premium quality, durable Industrial air coolers at an affordable price starting at INR 9000. The latest range of air coolers apart from being portable and shock-resistant, will also have innovative features like uniform airflow technology, laminar water flow and unique padding for better cooling generating low humidity.

Highlighting the advantages of their Make-in-India approach to build everything indigenously, Harshit Aggarwal, Founder of Novamax said, "The idea behind Novamax coolers is to bridge the gap of quality vs cost between the organized and the unorganized sector of cooler manufacturing in the country and to provide the customers with best quality and long-lasting products at affordable prices. At Novamax we put a strong emphasis on research and innovation to build each and every component of the air-cooler like motor, wiring, padding, and pipe in-house at our factory in Greater Noida to reduce costs and ensure good quality."

Novamax is one of the most well-known and trusted brands of commercial coolers in the market right now. Novamax's Rambo model was one of the most popular air-cooler models in India during this summer of 2022. The latest range of Novamax Desert coolers come in 6 varieties and are suitable for both industrial and domestic use.



Started in 2017, Novamax is an ISO-certified manufacturer of high-quality air coolers for commercial and domestic use. With over 35 years of manufacturing industry experience, promoters of Novamax in a short span of time established the company as one of the top brands in the industry offering hi-tech and well-designed products to the customers at an affordable price range. The proud owner of more than 20 patents for air coolers, Novamax offers wide range of air coolers in all shapes, sizes, capacities, and features catering to different customer needs. Due to its high-quality products, Novamax quickly became a preferred OEM and ODM partner for many National and International brands by making more than 50 different products for other brands.

Being one of the companies at the forefront of the Made in India movement, Novamax emphasizes on research and development to continuously provide distinctive technical advancements to its product range. To reduce costs and maintain high-quality standards, Novamax has focused on manufacturing all the air-cooler components like motor, wiring, and pipes, in-house at its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit located in Noida. Leveraging their leadership in air cooler manufacturing industry, Novamax brand aims to foray further into home appliances sector and launch more new products in the near future.

