Novelis to be a net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Atlanta [USA], April 9 (ANI): Leading producer of flat-rolled aluminium Novelis has said it will become a net carbon-neutral company by 2050 or sooner and reduce its carbon footprint by 30 per cent by 2026.

The company will continue increasing the use of recycled content in its products and engaging with customers, suppliers, and industry peers across the value chain to drive innovation that improves aluminium's overall sustainability.

"Our path to a more sustainable and circular future goes beyond our environmental commitments by setting new targets to reshape a more diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects our local communities," said President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Fisher.



"Globally, we are dedicated to increasing the representation of women in senior leadership and technical roles in order to create and foster the next generation of female scientists and engineers," he added.

Novelis said it is committed to increasing the representation of women in the company to 30 per cent in senior leadership positions and 15 per cent in senior technical roles by 2024.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, an industry leader in aluminium and copper, and the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. (ANI)

