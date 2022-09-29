Now Babies can have a Happy Day out with Bebeburp's innovative travel pack

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mighty Steps Pvt Ltd, the Surat-based makers of the popular & fast-growing baby food, Bebeburp has launched its first-ever travel pack version to enable worry-free travel for young mothers along with their babies.

Founded in 2018 by Shruti Tibrewal, Bharat Tibrewal, and Chirag Gupta, Bebeburp is available online (http://www.bebeburp.com/) & has firmly entrenched itself in the hearts & homes of more than 60,000 Indian homes across 100+ towns in India. Comprising of Puffs, Mixes and Cookies, Bebeburp is Natural & Organic baby food with no preservatives.

"I created Bebeburp because I wanted to give my child the goodness of traditional Indian recipes. And I wanted to make it convenient for mothers like me to feed their babies the magical recipes of our grandmothers. All our products are made of natural ingredients and are absolutely safe for your child. As they are for mine too. A convenient travel pack is the need of the hour. While traveling with my kid, I always need to pack multiple options and have to think twice about how to carry tasty, travel-friendly food to ease our travel," says Shruti Tibrewal, Co-founder, Bebeburp.

The innovative travel pack called 'Grab & Go' is a convenient, easy to carry kit comprising of a paper container, serving for one meal for the baby, jaggery powder and a wooden spoon. "Now, young mothers need not worry about travelling with their babies. Instead of carrying a large container of baby-food, mothers can just pick up our 'Grab & Go' packs depending on the number of days that they are travelling for, and enjoy their holidays," says Bharat Tibrewal, the Bebeburp co- founder who looks after operations & sales.

According to Chirag Gupta, the co-founder who oversees Operations & logistics at Bebeburp, "Today, the millennial parents are more likely to have dual-income households with time constraints. With the recent shift towards natural products for consumption, they are keen to know about what goes in their baby food and are open to trying different products that help with their daily annoying task while travelling and it should also provide their kids the desired nourishment. Therefore, we have launched 'Grab & Go' with no compromise in taste and quality to ease the process for mothers while travelling."

Bebeburp's 'Grab & Go' packs are priced at Rs 99 & will be available in five variants on www.bebeburp.com

With eco-friendly & convenient packaging, natural ingredients and no preservatives, the founders are confident that young mothers will find 'Grab & Go' a very vital & sensible part of their travel plans.

Founded in 2018 by Shruti Tibrewal, Bharat Tibrewal, and Chirag Gupta, Bebeburp maintains that "We are the best team to solve the dietary needs of your little ones."



The founders are very passionately involved in the business and have a clear role allocation to ensure highest quality products.

Chirag Gupta is an expert in Operations and Logistics. Shruti Tibrewal, a PGDBA, handles production and vendor management while Bharat Tibrewal, a serial entrepreneur, manages operations and sales.

Today, Bebeburp is a Baby Food FSSAI Certified Company delivering smiles to over 60000 moms and counting. The entire range of products are Non-GMO & includes Instant Mixes, Cookies, and Snacks. Using a perfect blend of technology, expertise & tradition, the products are all homemade and are based on the best of grandmas' recipes.

After all, your baby deserves nothing but the best.

For more details, Contact:

Shruti Tibrewal

+91- 9372272105

info@bebeburp.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

