Now download e-Books from Praadis Education Digital Library

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): We all know that it is the stories that shape us. What we watch, listen and read, it becomes a part of our personailty. However, reading benefits are exhaustive, from intellectual ones like improving concentration and memory, expanding vocabulary, widening horizon of knowledge, giving wings to imagination, tapping creative potential to health ones like reducing stress and helping you relax, books are a man's best friend.

Now, Praadis Education App, the students' most reliable ally brings along this best friend onboard for student use and convenience. Praadis Library, rich in books of a range of subjects supplies digital version of student course material. These kind of books are very well known as e-Books among public. In plainer terms, an e-Book, short for 'electronic book,' is a digital form of a printed book designed to be read on devices like computers, tablets, or smartphones.



Praadis Education intermittently conducts perception surveys and gets them analyzed by Data Analysis Team for course-correction, improvising and adding on new desired features to its App. As flexibilty in time and location is the key aspect that Praadis excels in, to further support this kind of learning it assessed the need to relieve students from the hassle of which book to pack or carry with them when they are travelling. The e-Book feature in the App eliminates the need to choose one book over another to carry with you. In fact, given the portability and lightweight factor, e-Books make it easy to carry around 100s, even 1000s, of books at once on your mobile device, tablet, e-reader-, or laptop. Not to mention, these books are fashioned in a way that captures the readers interest and curiosity for a personalized and deeply rewarding reading experience. Praadis Education Learning App has on its shelves e-Books that have a lot of such interactive elements where students and teachers can make annotations, highlight text and save it for a later time in future. All these elements including one where you can bookmark pages help students engage with their course materials.They can also access 'Praadis Notes' from expert teachers in e-Book format and enjoy the wide range of online collection tailored and published by Praadis Publishing House itself wherever and whenever they need it.

Praadis Education, established with the goal of improving global literacy continually works to ensure that it functions in a way that is beneficial to all of its stakeholders--students, teachers, parents, schools, local communities, and its customers--who contribute to creating a socially responsible society. Launching e-Book feature is another step from Praadis in that direction.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

