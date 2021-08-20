Now find a home that is right for you at Times Property 'Virtual Real Estate Expo for NRIs'

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/Mediawire): A significant jump in property sales is expected this year, where we enter a new phase of real estate growth and investment.

The demand stimulation measures like historic low home loan interest rates, reduced stamp duty rates and other have fuelled the real estate demand amongst the NRIs.

The rise in sales of premium properties has also been driven by the discounts and offers provided by developers, especially keeping in mind the NRI interests helping broaden their choice for a more luxurious property, plots, villas, commercial and retail investments inclusive of finer amenities and lifestyle facilities in premium neighbourhoods.

The buyers are keen to advance to better homes that come equipped with open spaces and better amenities. People have started to upgrade not just from the perspective of space, but also amenities, ecosystems and recreational activities post lockdown.

The City of Joy, Kolkata is pegged as the fastest growing cities in India and there is a high concentration of residential projects, making Kolkata one of the largest real estate markets in Eastern India and ranking above the major property markets in terms of growth in the last 10 years. Kolkata's real estate market has pockets of opportunities for investors, being the third most populous metropolitan area in the country after Mumbai and Delhi.

Kolkata has registered good growth on Home Purchase Affordability Index (HPAI) - for being most affordable residential market in the country. The ongoing economic revival, corona vaccination, and construction activity resuming in full swing have generated investors' confidence in the real estate market of Kolkata.

To showcase the finest property options in Kolkata, Times of India Group presents the first ever 'Virtual Real Estate Expo for NRIs' with a few of the top real estate giants like Emami Realty and Rajwada Group being the Platinum sponsors, and Magnolia Infrastructure Development Ltd. and Shivom Realty as Gold sponsors. Homebuyers have a variety of options to choose from especially among reputed projects developed by legacy developers.



Times Property NRI Virtual Expo is being held between 17th August and 26th August'2021- a property extravaganza, which displays and showcases a wide spectrum of projects and offers of the prominent real estate developers in Kolkata. It is unique because it offers prospective buyers an online experience similar to that of physically visiting a property expo.

This virtual Expo for NRIs will let anyone from anywhere in the world browse through projects by reputed real estate developers- all from the comfort of your desktop, tablet or mobile!

The steps for the Virtual Expo are simple, click on a particular project of your choice, view all its details, and finally make an informed decision. Distinctive features including online chats that connect buyers and sellers and expert advice to aid the home-buying process make this event a must-visit. Daily webinars will help prospect buyers to get educated on various topics and trends. Buyers can also of desired projects and experience the walk-through videos to understand the details and attain other important information.

The advantage of this expo for NRIs is that it brings several project information together at one place, saving the hassle of having to find the right options by browsing different portals.

This is the perfect opportunity to find a home that is right for you and that too from the safety and comfort of your home.

Event URL: https://events.timesproperty.com/requirement/4cae12c3-07fb-4ae0-a6c2-a8d5288d0896/lobby

