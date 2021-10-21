Now shortlist vendors for your event without meeting one through India's first Event Package Marketplace

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Every host looking forward to plan an event must be prepared to face endless meetings with multiple event vendors before finalizing one as it is difficult to judge service offered by vendor without meeting one.

A Delhi based startup is trying to ensure this is not the case anymore.

With a simple mission statement of making event planning easier, MyEvent.Deals has launched India's first event package marketplace, where users can connect with ideal vendors for their event by scrolling through their packages available for wide range of services like decoration, entertainment, catering, hospitality and more.

MyEvent.Deals aims to be the one stop shop where customers can get all the answers to their questions related to event planning. The app helps people connect to the right vendors for different occasions and events.

What problem MyEvent.Deals is addressing?

While planning for an event, a customer is required to meet a vendor at least once in order to get clarity of what kind of service can be provided by the vendor for their budget. Often there is a gap in customer expectations and vendor offerings in terms of quality, pricing and so on, which leads to meeting multiple vendors for the same requirement. This leads to time being spent on meetings.

How an event package marketplace addresses this problem?

MyEvent.Deals helps customers search for packages of decoration, catering, hospitality, entertainment and so on, on the basis of event and venue of their choice. Customers will get clarity with exact images of offering, inclusions and approximate pricing. Through this platform they can connect with the right vendor who can fulfill their expectations.



How does this concept revolutionize event planning?

Customers can save time by avoiding meeting those vendors who may turn out to be offering services not suitable to their budget or preferences.

They can discover all the event services that have been undertaken in a particular venue in the past including decoration designs.

This also helps in understanding how a particular design will look in a particular venue since packages feature actual images of work performed at a particular venue.

Through MyEvent.Deals, event vendors also get the opportunity to showcase their portfolio to each prospect who looks forward to book that venue where the vendor has worked in past.

By bundling event services in the form of packages, event planning becomes a lot easier as customers and vendors will now only need to customize the package once shortlisted instead of starting from scratch.

Sahil Dewan, co-founder, My Event Deals, said "Customers, looking forward to host an event, are required by vendors to meet first to get an approximate budget for the particular service that they look forward to have. We aim to change this and help both vendors and customers save time spent on meetings."

Currently, the platform has curated more than 500 packages from around 100 destinations across India within 6 months of operation. Users can check out event packages by logging onto https://myevent.deals or download 'My Event Deals' app available on Play Store as well as iOS Store.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

