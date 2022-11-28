Now Women Employees of Punjab & Sind Bank could be the future ED & MD says Rshmi Khetrapal

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/GPRC): In the Indian banking sector, working women are entitled to maternity benefits, but regrettably, when she returns to work, she is sent to a rural or semi-urban location.

As a result, the majority of women choose sabbaticals, which lead to additional almost 4-5 years of unpaid leave.

This gap in their careers prevents her from obtaining better positions or rising to the position of ED or MD of any bank in the future.

While breaking this one-sided convention for forever in the banking sector, Punjab & Sind Bank becomes the first banking institution to provide special provisions for new working mothers.



Thanks to the Board of Punjab & Sind Bank, now female employees of the bank will get a posting of choice till the child attains the age of 2 years twice in her career.

While sharing her gratitude and vote of thanks to PM Narendra Modi, Respected Nirmala Sitaraman, Haryana BJP's veteran leader Manohar Lal Ji, Dynamic BJP President Sh O P Dhankar and Esteemed Board Members of Punjab & Sind Bank, she said, "The new policy will inspire all other banks to follow the lead and approve this policy of Choice Posting for women having children."

"The purpose of this policy is to mitigate the level of hardships faced by women during maternity and provide financial security during the period. In addition, this also comes intact with providing a better way to child welfare", she added further.

Rshmi is a well-known Chartered Accountant and the Head of BJP Haryana State Economic Cell as well as former Independent Director HSIIDC In addition, she has been working on women's empowerment for a long time in Haryana.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

