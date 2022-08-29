NPST launches Super App for BFSI industry

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): Banking industry in India has gone through tremendous digital upgrade and Mobile Banking is at the heart of these changes. Since 2014, NPST has been consistently upgrading the Mobile Banking solution with the advent of newer technologies, customer demands, data bandwidth, pandemic impact and competition landscape. As a Pro-active approach for the BFSI industry and our existing customers, NPST has invested in building a Super app solution that can be a game changer for several large and medium entities. The core objective of building super app is to provide a seamless user experience with all the banking, financial and transactional services merged into a powerful but smart app.

Our application processes all the disintegrated services into a single platform further building a high-performing mobile app with user-driven features and bank-driven services. The solution provides independent platform with zero third-party dependency in the entire development cycle for our customers. It will allow banks, fintech and other BFSI players to instantly take advantage of ready and high-end platform which otherwise would take years of efforts and unnecessary cost to build basic solution. It will further demand investment for customizations.

Instead, NPST, through its SUPER APP, provides ready security features, multiple UI choice, high end performing framework, user interactive services, third-party fintech tie-ups, technology agnostic solutions and contemporary user-driven features, all of these, as a ready product. Our customers will gain with ready go-to-market solutions and avoid investing time and money in experimenting with Super App.



We are proud to share that, we recently worked with one of our prestigious client "Canara Bank" on their Super App requirement - Canara ai1. The rich experience has only strengthened our solution and belief in the future roadmap of this platform. It gives us immense pride when the industry accepts our solution with positive feedback and lays the foundation for building the best banking app for one of the largest banks in India.

Immense care was taken for the smooth migration of existing customers from the old app to the new Super App. The app is powered by 250+ services including account management, investments, bill payments, ticketing, shopping, government services, UPI payments, loans and deposits along with third-party fintech services.

"For last two years, we have invested on researching industry trend, futuristic technology challenge and user behaviour in BFSI segment which will only help our customers in making the right choice in our Super App solution stack." - Deepak Thakur, Co-founder- Network People Services Technologies Ltd.

