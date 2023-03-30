NPST rewards KHUSHIYONWALA ESOP to its team as equity ownership

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): NPST over the last 18 months has focused on consistent growth and catapulted its product and service offerings by filling in the widest gap in the Fintech Domain - the role of end-to-end, B2B2C ecosystem and tech.

Keeping up with its ethos of People First and the continuing effort to build a "Great Place to Work", NPST is closing this fiscal year by rewarding its team members and key management for their commitment, dedication, and contribution to the goals of the Company. The Company with their KHUSHIYONWALA ESOP - NPST ESOP 2023 is retaining key talents working with the Company. The Company views "Employee Stock Options" as instruments that would enable the Employees to get a share in the value, they create for the Company in the years to come.

NPST is expanding its talent pool by hiring 100+ developers across Bengaluru, Noida, and Mumbai to cater to its most recent order from Canara Bank. It is in the process of adding a few more marquee clients from the banking and fintech sector by Q2 of FY 24.



Deepak Thakur said, this is a small but committed step toward transitioning from an only owner/management group to an employee-owned management team all together. I have been harping on one line this year and will continue to do so. The organization has built a strong P&L and this year we will build a culturally strong organisation and focus on continuing to win people's trust".

ESOP is not just the execution of our commitment, it is also a small step in recognising the contribution every employee made to ensure development, delivery and innovation. This ESOP can never equal to or come close to the efforts and contribution made by our team in building the organisation so far. It's our little way of acknowledging their contribution."

Network People Services Technologies Limited is in the business of providing Digital Payments solutions to banks, financial institutions, and Merchants. NPST is an authorized Merchant Payment Service Provider, approved by NPCI, acquiring merchants, and providing payment applications to users across various segments. They also serve as Fintech partners to banks and financial institutes operating as Technology Service Providers (TSP), providing a certified digital payment solution including Mobile Banking, IMPS, Bhim UPI, and Wallet platform.

