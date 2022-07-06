NR Group bags the Top Exports Award for Agarbathi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): NR Group, the manufacturer of Cycle Pure Agarbathi bags the Top Exports Award for Agarbathi as handicrafts for 2 consecutive years at the National Awards for exports held by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) 23rd Handicrafts Export Awards in New Delhi.

The Award Ceremony was graced by the presence of the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Piyush Goyal and by the Honorable Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Government of India, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, and Upendra Prasad Singh, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.

The leaders presented the two awards to the NR group for their consistent and glorious achievements in the industry. Selva Kumar, Vice President Exports accepted the honor on behalf of the brand.

Expressing his pleasure over this rare recognition, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "We at NR Group are honored to accept this recognition. This award is a testimony of hard work that we all put into our products. We are humbled and motivated to do better every day. We are grateful towards all the artisans who have believed in us and helped us to achieve this award. Their contribution and dedication make this sector a promising one with full of possibilities and potential for immense growth."

Top corporate figures from a variety of handicraft industries attended the event, and awards were given out in several categories. The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) is a leading organization for exporting handicrafts and it plays a role in promoting India's reputation as a trustworthy source of high-quality hand-crafted goods globally. It also ensures various measures to be taken with an eye toward adhering to international standards and specifications.



The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. NRRS has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad from a home-grown enterprise.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies.

Today it is truly an agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NRRS today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

