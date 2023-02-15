NSDC partners with HDFC Life for boosting entrepreneurial skills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): To support self-employment and augment entrepreneurial opportunities, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has entered into a partnership with HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, under the Skill India Mission.

As part of this collaboration, NSDC will support HDFC Life in inducting trained life insurance advisors and strengthening the last mile reach. The partnership will provide training to candidates undergoing the IC38 examination conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and drive skill enhancement. Further, by imparting soft skills, this collaboration will facilitate opportunities for the youth to explore self-employment prospects for sustainable livelihood. The candidates will be trained for soft skills that will groom them professionally thus enabling them to connect better with prospective customers.

On this occasion, Ved Mani Tiwari - CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said, "NSDC endeavors to create a sustainable and enabling skill ecosystem. This partnership with HDFC Life is an important step to strengthen the existing talent and upskill them in the insurance sector, as per the market requirements. Our focus on skilling and upskilling India's youth will not only empower its workforce but will also create new booming sectors in the economy. This partnership envisions huge growth potential for both organizations and will serve as a great opportunity for the potential candidates to become job providers from job seekers."

Speaking on the collaboration, Suresh Badami - Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Life said, "We are delighted to partner with NSDC and do our part in supporting the Skill India Mission. India is poised for growth as a large number of young Indians are entering the workforce. Our partnership with NSDC will aim to impart skill and give an opportunity to individuals enabling them to build their livelihood. Our strong learning and development platform is designed to equip individuals with a diverse set of skills. These individuals will in turn play a key role in enhancing the reach of life insurance in the country."

This partnership intends to facilitate livelihood creation and promotion of entrepreneurship opportunities for financial and social inclusion. In addition, to create wider awareness about the program under this collaboration, NSDC and HDFC Life will organize various digital and on-ground initiatives.

Giving boost to Government Skill India Mission, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a nodal skill development agency, working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyse the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception in 2010, NSDC has trained over three crore people through its collaboration with training partners pan India.



NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. NSDC also funds enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. The organization enables private-sector capacity building in skill development by offering concessional loans, other innovative financial products, and strategic partnerships.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

