NSTR Series racks from NetRack strengthens 5G Telecom Infrastructure

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The concept of 5G - a change in the wireless network, revolutionized the communication networks and brought real-time speed and reliability to its users.

This is a massive and critical step of telecommunication companies towards digital transformation.

Positive change

The offering of 5G is much more than just an upgraded replacement for 4G LTE since it, in a way, evolved and improved the modern communication system. This has, in turn, led to the improvement of infrastructure to host such a change with flexibility and scalability.

The following are the changes commonly observed with the advent of 5G.

High-speed internet

Reduced latency

Energy saving

Cost reduction

Improved coverage

However, what's noteworthy is the implication of 5G power in the telecom industries. Its ultra-lean design played a significant role in decreasing network energy consumption compared to 4G LTE or the ones before that. The objective of telecommunication companies is to optimize energy usage with a combined deployment of 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G so that a good load-dependency can be established between served traffic and the energy consumed.

This is an essential aspect of high-performance networks and low energy consumption. So, the concern looms large if 5G genuinely consumes less power than the ones before that, even with the traffic growing exponentially. Considering the traffic patterns and the power consumption in the 5G network, one cannot ignore its standard of signal synchronization and bandwidth.

Durable server rack solutions

Bearing in mind the importance of the impact of the 5G network, any downtime in the infrastructure can cost the telecommunication companies heavily. Hence an efficient telecom rack is a necessity. The server and network rack solutions are robust and made up of steel sheets to ensure the enhanced capability of the equipment and wiring that help run the 5G network.

To cater to this growing market of server racks, NetRack designed the NSTR series. These are racks of various configurations that telecommunication companies can use. These racks have a vented top cover with a fan installed. Also, it has a perforated metal door and plain side panels with a lock and critical facility.

Benefits of NSTR series

Confirms to ETSI-21 Standard

600, 700, and 800 width configurations are available

100% assured compatibility

Integrated with cable management 50mm, 100mm, and 150mm

Powdered coated for durability and smooth finish

Inbuilt grounding and bonding options

Mount fan module for ventilation and airflow management

Glass or perforated front door

Locking features



Inbuilt vertical cable organizer

Along with the benefits of the NSTR series come the accessories that make the setup robust and sustainable.

Additions of NSTR series

Cable Basket

Angle Pair

Ganging Kit

Fixed Shelf

Cantilever Shelf

Sliding Shelf

Keyboard Shelf

Power Distribution Units

Cable Organisers

Fans and Fan Modules

Rack Ground Kit

Plinth

Casters

Levellers

Rack Stabilizing Kit

NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. offers strong and durable NSTR series rack solutions with low maintenance cost and a secured environment to host 5G network servers.

Available NSTR series with overall 2200mm height

500, 600 with integrated side panel

800, 1000 with removable side panels depth configurations

600, 700 & 800 width configurations

NetRack manufactures the NSTR series telecom racks with the highest quality standards under stringent ISO 9001 | ISO 14001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 45001 Manufacturing & Quality management system.

For more information, please visit www.netrackindia.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

