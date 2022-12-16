NTA JEE Main | NEET | CUET 2023 Exam Dates Out! Section-wise Exam Strategy To Crack The Exam in One Go

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24 for the JEE Mains, NEET UG, and CUET Exam Dates 2023.

According to the NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 7. Moreover, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 is scheduled between May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023. Also, the JEE Main Exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

For further info, you can check the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in. regarding Exam Dates for JEE Main | NEET | CUET 2023.

JEE Mains | NEET UG | CUET 2023 Exam Dates -

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) 2023 - 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET (UG) 2023 - 07 May 2023

Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 - 21 to 31 May 2023 and 01 to 07 June 2023.



Subject Wise Study Tips for JEE Mains 2023 Exam

Physics- Properties of Matter and Fluid mechanics, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, holds most weightage and are quite interesting to learn, so students should first start with these. Ray Optics, and Magnetic Effects of Current, should be studied with Laws of Thermodynamics, as they are similar in nature and are not too lengthy.

Some other important topics they students should cover includes Current Electricity, Atomic Structure in Modern Physics, Mechanical Energy, Modern Physics, Fluids, Electromagnetism, Faraday's Law of Induction and Thermal Stress and Thermal Strain.

Chemistry - p-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, d and f Block elements are the most important and should be prepared thoroughly.

Biomolecules and Polymers, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, along with Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics should be done at later stages.

Mathematics - Trigonometric Ratios, Binomial Theorem, Functions and Identities should be done early to get enough confidence for the difficult ones. Other important topics include Statistics, Parabola, Definite Integration, Circle, Indefinite Integration, Quadratic Equations, Angle Between Two Lines, Equations for a Line in Space.

Subject Wise Study Tips for NEET UG 2023 Exam

Physics

Practice is the key for Physics. Solve lots of questions from Sample Papers and Mock Tests. Start relating the theoretical Physics problems to daily life. Also, the signs (-ve and +ve) and units are most important, and students mostly make mistakes there.

Chemistry

The understanding of fundamental concepts is most important. Organic Chemistry needs deep understanding so you must start with it first. Also, mechanisms and exceptions are important too. In Physical Chemistry, after completing the chapters students must practice with equations from each chapter to check their hold on the concepts.

Biology



The backbone of Biology is diagrams, data, contribution of scientists along with the years mentioned, and examples in the textbook.

Write down the important information like vocabulary, terminology, processes, diagrams, concept summary and explanations to remember the basics for a longer period.

Subject Wise Study Tips for CUET 2023 Exam

NTA CUET Language Test 2023

In the CUET Exam, the types of reading comprehension passages in the language test are most important. At least 4-8 Reading Comprehension passages may arrive in the paper with 400-450-word limit.

NTA CUET Domain-Specific Test 2023

The Domain Specific Test of CUET Entrance Exam consists of 27 subjects, and students must choose 6 domains to pursue in the UG course. The standard of questions will be class 12 level. The knowledge of fundamental concepts will help to score well in this section.

NTA CUET Aptitude Test 2023

For NTA CUET, rigorous practicing is recommended for the Aptitude Test section. Also, students should distribute the subjects according to their study plan and should never include tough subjects in a row; try to mix the subjects for optimum results.

NTA CUET Quantitative Aptitude Section 2023?

It's recommended to revise all the concepts of standard 8th, 9th, and 10th mathematics, as most of the questions are asked from these topics.

The most important questions are from Profit & Loss, Geometry, Number System, Simplification, Quadratic Equations, Ratio & Proportion, Time & Word, Mixtures & Allegations, Speed and Distance.

NTA CUET Logical Reasoning 2023?

Experts practicing a lot of puzzle-related questions for Logical Reasoning to improve problem-solving skills.

The Previous Year's CUET question papers are also important as they provide exam insight.

Also, students can take up weekly mock-tests, which helps in analysing the preparation so far.

Here are the Expert Recommended Last-Minute Preparations Tips for JEE Mains 2023, NEET UG 2023, and CUET 2023.

Study Plan is Good - Students preparing for Competitive Exams must prepare with a study plan to make their day more productive by outlining the chapters and subjects that need to be revised.

Mock Tests & Sample Question Papers Are Important - Mock Tests & Sample Question Papers are game-changers as they help to understand what topics students must focus on, and how they can learn from their mistakes.

Revision is the Key to Success - Students must revise all the topics from time to time to ensure that their learning of that specific topic is perfect. The JEE Main, NEET UG, and CUET books such as Question Banks can help serve as the foundation for success.

