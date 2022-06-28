NTC Group launches two New Businesses with Boxory Logistics and Cargonix Xpress

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/India PR Distribution): NTC Group has launched two New Businesses - Boxory Logistics and Cargonix XpressThiru.

The announcement was made on June 24 in Chennai at the NTC event held by Thangam Thennarasu, (Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language & Tamil Culture Archaeology, Tamil Nadu).

Cargonix Xpress will mark the entry of NTC Group into the express logistics vertical. Boxory Logistics is a freight consolidation service provider with services such as LCL, FCL, NVOCC, Air Freight, Multi-city consolidation, Warehousing and more.

NTC Group commenced its journey in 1997 as a General Transportation provider with its flagship company NTC Logistics. Since then, it has been constant progress for the NTC Group as it expanded and crossed every benchmark it set. Crossing many significant milestones and having numerous entrusting clients across various sectors, today, the group has emerged as a conglomerate with diversified businesses and a family of nearly 5000 people.

NTC Group has completed nearly 24 years of trusted partnerships in building Indian industrial establishments. Today, it contributes to vital economy-strengthening sectors such as Logistics, Engineering, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Manufacturing, Technology, and Agriculture.

The Partners in Progress meeting organized by NTC Group was on June24, 2022 in Chennai turned the limelight on the launch of two new business verticals titled Boxory Logistics Pvt Ltd and Cargonix Xpress Pvt Ltd, where they exhibited their offerings and potential.

Speaking at NTC Group event, Thangam Thennarasu, (Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language & Tamil Culture Archaeology, Tamil Nadu) announced the launch of two New Businesses - Boxory Logistics and CargonixXpressThiru. He praised Dr K Chandramohan, Founder & Chairman, NTC Group of his vision and appreciated investment of NTC Group made in Tamil Nadu, which is the strongest economy in India. Such investments offer both employment and business opportunities. He added that growth of the NTC Group is because of Dr. Chandramohan's friends across the globe that has helped in diversifying and expanding his business globally.

NTC Group is also completely stepping into the express logistics vertical with Cargonix Xpress. Cargonix has the express cargo capabilities to meet the dynamic market requirements for businesses of diverse nature with its services such as Same Day Delivery, Committed Delivery, Deferred Delivery, COD / FOD, Milk Run, as well as a spectrum of industrial solutions and more.

Besides the offerings in the consolidation services, NTC Group also has a presence in the Warehousing and 3PL spheres. SCINNTC Supply Chain Solutions is the NTC Group's tech-enabled supply chain service provider with warehouses in 22 locations in India.



With over 5 Million sq. feet of Warehouse Space and 4.5 Million sq. ft of 'Site Storage' facility, the company is offering the best in class warehouse facilities at all consumption centres in the country. SCINNTC is also listed among the world's Top 10 Inbound to Manufacturing (I2M) service providers.

During the Partners in Progress meeting, the NTC Group launched a 70 m Truck Trailer for the first time in India, for transporting windmill blades. The trailer is manufactured by MAHA Auto Components, an NTC Group company, which can customize trailers to any possible lengths to suit diverse requirements, especially in the renewable energy logistics space.

This trailer which is 70m in length when fully extended, is the largest of its kind to be made in India. Equipped with advanced accessories like ABS, EBS, Load Sensing Valves and more, the trailer is custom-made to ensure safety & reliability giving more thrust to the logistics of windmill blades.

Today, there is a growing need in the world to focus on renewable power because of the drastically changing climate. However, the renewable energy supply chain is complex, time-sensitive and needs experience, perfection, and safety at every stage of the supply chain. Having foreseen the necessity in the early 2000s, NTC Logistics was the first in India to foray into wind logistics with the movement of long wind blades and other large wind turbine components.

Through innovation and technology, NTC has successfully handled the 83m wind blade and has been the frontrunner in introducing technology through extendible trailers, blades and tower adapters. These achievements have given the company a remarkable value in the market, making it the number one renewable logistics player in the country today.

Further, to enhance its green-energy mission, NTC Group has been executing renewable energy projects through its group company, Everrenew Energy. Everrenew offers a complete concept for commissioning renewable energy solutions under one roof, starting from logistics to site construction activities for wind and solar projects, as a packaged solution.

To commit more towards increasing the green covers and contribute to its carbon offset measures, NTC Group has been planting trees on over 5000 acres of land in association with the Vanam India Foundation.

Recognizing the fusion in the group's potential and the emphasis on customers seeking a broader set of logistic services, NTC Group is offering an entire gamut of services, well equipped under its roof to cater to their every need. With extensive presence across India, the group is outlining its expansion and is potentiating its strategic reach to where the demand is. It has now embarked on creating footprints across the globe, and the recently opened office in Malaysia is a step in that direction.

Today, the NTC Group has overseas offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, with partnerships in Asia, Australia, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Far East.

