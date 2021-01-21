NTT Ltd, Airtel Business, DELL Technologies, Vodafone Idea take home CIO CHOICE 2021 Recognition

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 9th edition of CORE Media's CIO CHOICE Honour& Recognition saw some of the top ICT brands emerging as the most trusted choices of enterprise CIOs in various categories.

This annual recognition program selects and honours ICT brands through an extensive Pan-India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner.

CIO CHOICE, held on 15th January 2021, recognized the innovation and brand equity of 20 brands across 42 categories in an online felicitation ceremony. Some brands--including leading names such as Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, Vodafone Idea Business and Nutanix - earned consecutive wins in their respective categories. In addition to these leading names, several niche brands too secured the title for their excellence and the superior experience they delivered to the enterprise customers.

CIO CHOICE this year witnessed close to 500 top CIOs in e-attendance to felicitate and cheer the brands that were selected through the voting process based on their own first-hand experience. Widely regarded as the most credible and trusted voice of enterprise CIOs, CIO CHOICE received an overwhelming response from both the CIO community and the ICT brand ecosystem. The voting platform received over 5900 votes this year.



"The year 2020 has been quite challenging yet rewarding for both technology leaders and ICT Brands. It was the year when both these stakeholders had to show their mettle in numerous ways. Navigating the New Normal requires them to be true partners who innovate and deliver together and that's exactly the message we saw resonating in CIO CHOICE 2021. Earning the CIO CHOICE 2021 honour and recognition thus underscores an ICT Brand's ability to go beyond the norm in redefining the standards of customer experience and excellence," said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media.







