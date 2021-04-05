Nucleus Software appoints Parag Bhise as new CEO

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Leading provider of lending and transaction banking products Nucleus Software has appointed Parag Bhise as the new Chief Executive Officer.

He succeeds the outgoing CEO R P Singh who retired after a career spanning 35 years.

"I am very happy to pass on the baton to Bhise who will continue to lead from the front and ensure that Nucleus continues to be an asset to the global financial industry leaders," said Singh.



"Our product innovations and deployments have won us many laurels and it is a pleasure to leave the company in such capable hands," he added.

Managing Director Vishnu R Dusad said Bhise has been an effective change manager at Nucleus Software for over 31 years now. "In fact, our first product order for lending in 1992 in Indonesia was delivered by him."

Nucleus Software powers the operations of more than 200 financial institutions in over 50 countries, supporting retail lending, corporate banking, cash management, mobile and internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas.

Its products facilitate more than 26 million transactions each day, managing over 200 billion dollars of loans and enabling more than 200,000 users logging in daily. (ANI)

