NumroVani's founder Sidhharrth S Kumaar became the "Youngest Numerologist to be TEDxSpeaker"

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 20 (ANI/GPRC): Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder & Chief Happiness Officer of NumroVani has become the youngest numerologist to speak at the TEDx - a platform where celebrated experts from different fields come together to discuss "ideas worth spreading". On the day of achieving this feat, he was around 32 years and 5 months old.

Kumaar achieved this feat by speaking at TEDx Ashiana Nagar, Patna on February 17, 2023, organized by 'ConnectIn' at 'Zero Lab, Incubation Center, IIT Patna with support from BIADA and others.

The theme of the TEDxAshiana Nagar, Patna was "Decisions Define Destiny". The renowned Astro-numerologist, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, shared valuable insights on how numbers hold the powerful capability to impact our decisions every step of the way, right from birth and eventually after destiny. The first ever Numerologist in not only Delhi NCR but also in North India to be featured in TEDx.



The expert in Astrology, Numerology, Sound Therapy, and Energy Healing also shared valuable insights on aligning Karma and Aura Energy via the "Karma Positioning System".

