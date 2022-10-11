Nureca Limited's subsidiary receives ISO 13485 Certification for Indian medical device facility

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nureca Technologies Pvt Limited, a Wholly owned subsidiary of Nureca Limited, has obtained ISO 13485:2016 certification from notified body Intertek, for Nebulizers and Blood pressure monitors.

Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Nureca Limited stated, "We are very excited to receive this certification, which represents another key milestone for our globally certified made-in-India medical devices manufacturing site. It will open new avenues for our flagship brand "Dr Trust", enabling us to export these devices to many more countries. This certification solidifies our commitment to quality and compliance in the world of health. I am proud of our team who made this possible."

ISO 13485 was written to support medical device manufacturers in a quality management system (QMS) that establishes and maintains the effectiveness of their processes. It ensures the consistent design, development, production, installation, and delivery through to disposal of medical devices that are safe for their intended purpose.



Nureca Ltd is a leading digital healthcare company with the flagship brand "Dr Trust". Dr Trust products adhere to global standards like USFDA & CE. All products champion our human-centric design philosophy - Think, feel & create.

Dr Trust 360 platform is its digital ecosystem is driving our shift from stand-alone products to solutions combining smart devices, software and systems. Nureca leverages data science capabilities to empower more people living with chronic and lifestyle diseases to live better and healthier lives. Our software analyzes clinical data and apply iterative insights to our user's lifestyle to deliver a more personalized care experience. This reinforces our theme of shifting India's healthcare sector from curative to preventive and further from preventive to pre-diagnostics. Nureca aims to make a positive impact on the lifestyle and health of its esteemed users and eventually enhance the longevity of their lives.

