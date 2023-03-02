Nurturing Souls announces 'Unlock Your Life: Batch 2' Workshop in May 2023

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): Nurturing Souls, a venture founded by Megha in 2019, is pleased to announce an upcoming workshop in May 2023. The workshop, "Unlock Your Life: Batch 2," is a transformational process designed to help participants achieve their personal and professional goals.

After the tremendous success of the first batch of "Unlock Your Life," which saw 15 mentees complete a four-day retreat in September 2022 and February 2023, Nurturing Souls is excited to launch the second batch in May 2023. The retreat will focus on teaching participants about the laws and principles of nature and providing them with tools and techniques for meditation, exercises, and healing.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming workshop and continue our journey of helping individuals achieve their full potential," said Megha, founder of Nurturing Souls. "Our first batch was a resounding success, and we are confident that the second batch will be just as transformative for our participants."

Nurturing Souls is a venture to help individuals become their best version. Through a transformational process, Nurturing Souls takes people on a journey of achieving their personal and professional goals by guiding and nurturing each soul. Megha's approach to coaching is centred around creating a safe and secure space for individuals to share their thoughts and feelings. Having completed over 50 one-on-one sessions, Megha has helped people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-doubt, and broken relationships. Her experience with these issues has given her unique insight into how to help others overcome them.

In 2020, Nurturing Souls began offering corporate workshops, addressing the common issue of work-life balance. These workshops have helped professionals set priorities and improve their workplace and home relationships. In addition, Nurturing Souls is committed to helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential through personalized coaching, corporate workshops, retreats, and space-clearing services.





"The Aura of a place is equally important as of aura of a person. Nurturing Souls recognizes the impact of negative energy on the environment and offers space clearing services to help individuals clear the negative energy of their land, residence, and industrial areas. This practice uses tools and techniques to bring wealth, luck, and harmony to the beginning of a new chapter." added Megha.

In addition to the upcoming workshop, Nurturing Souls plans to launch an advanced level of learning for NS-Alumni in the coming year.

Megha is a Jewelry designer turned transformation coach passionate about helping people become their best version. Her journey towards self-improvement started when she joined Golden Age Transformation in 2017, where she spent two years learning and transforming her life.

In 2019, Megha founded Nurturing Souls, intending to nurture each soul by guiding them towards their best selves. She is an Msc B. Bachelor in Meta Physical Science graduate, which has given her the knowledge to provide a practical explanation of the intersection between science and beliefs. Megha's dedication and hard work have been recognized by the Success Gyan Team, who included her in their list of Top 1000 Coaches. She is also a part of the team that helped India become the world's next training capital, an achievement recorded in the Guinness World Book of Records.

Megha's mission is to continue helping people transform their lives and reach their full potential. She believes that everyone has the potential to become the best version of themselves and is committed to guiding them on that journey.

For more information on the upcoming workshop or to register, please visit the Nurturing Souls website at https://www.nurturingsouls.co.in/

