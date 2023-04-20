Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 to bring together global leaders in pharma, Nutra, IT and medicine

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsReach): Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023, the highly anticipated second edition of the global summit, is set to take place on June 8th and 9th, 2023 at the prestigious Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Building on the success of the 2022 edition, which brought together 181 delegates from pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals">nutraceuticals, and governments, the 2023 summit promises to be even larger in scale.

The Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 is a convergence series that will bring together leaders in traditional pharma, nutra, IT, and medicine to shape responsible nutraceuticals">nutraceuticals. The summit will drive the first-ever contextual-based business meetings driven by artificial intelligence, bringing in a concept of ROoI (Returns Optimization on Investment). Delegates will be able to quantify the outcome of the summit through contextual business meetings and conversions backed by strong AI.

The Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 is focused on democratizing the global supply chain, creating harmonized regulations in international markets, and catalysing the process of mission $100 billion Nutraceutical India set by the Nutraceutical task force.



"We are pleased to announce CNBC-TV18.com and BQ Prime, powered by Bloomberg, as our media partners for the Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023," shared Amit Srivastava, Founder Nutrify Today. "Their expertise in business news and insights will provide valuable coverage of the event, which is set to bring together global leaders to shape responsible nutraceuticals">nutraceuticals. We look forward to working with them to deliver an engaging and informative experience for our attendees and their audiences."



On day one of the summit, the focus will be on deal making, VC/PE, Merger acquisition, Government policies, emerging technologies, followed by top five handpicked innovators pitching to the global jury of repute. Day two will launch the Women in Nutraceuticals - APAC chapter, followed by global medical KoLs and dieticians who will talk on clinical practice requirements in responsible nutraceuticals">nutraceuticals. Day two session is also a credit point session for medical professionals attending the session.

For more information and to register for the summit, please visit www.nutrifycsuite.com

