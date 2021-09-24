Nutrition and fitness startup, Fitbee helps 10,000 women manage PCOS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Fitbee, a company specializing in fitness and nutrition programs for women, today announced that it has successfully helped over 10,000 women worldwide deal with PCOS, PCOD, and Hypothyroidism in the right and most efficient manner.

PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, is caused primarily due to lifestyle changes that results in increased androgens or male hormones.

Founded in 2017 by Prathima Koppolu and her husband Avinash Rajapet, the company's vision is to help provide women with a more structured and educated approach to health and wellness. The company offers fitness and nutrition plans that focus on improving the physical and mental health of women. Fitbee currently has six services ranging from getting the body accustomed to a fitness regime to helping women overcome PCOS.

These programs include curated workout videos, personalized diet charts, consultations with nutritionists, trainers, and gynecologists. The company has also taken a digital first approach, and shares tips and quick content on Instagram with their growing follower base of 70,000.

Speaking on PCOS awareness month, Prathima Koppolu, CEO and Co-Founder of Fitbee, says, "It is so important to have a month dedicated to hormonal health conditions because there is so much awareness building that needs to happen. The treatment of PCOS is unique to each woman; therefore, we create customized fitness and nutrition programs that are efficient, educative, and fun. It is also crafted to suit the Indian palate and body functionalities, therefore making the program accessible and easy to follow."



"PCOS is a prevalent health condition in India affecting young women with more than half of them being unaware of it. The cause for these increasing numbers is unhealthy eating habits, combined with long and stressful work hours and lack of proper physical activity and adequate sleep. There is a need to create awareness among Indian women regarding these factors and be encouraged to make necessary lifestyle changes. Fitbee is working towards building the right platform and community to help these women take a step in the right direction to lead a healthier and happier life," says Dr. Havya Polavarapu, Consultant Gynecologist, Sunshine Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Nearly 1 in every 5 women suffer from PCOS across the globe and due to the limited access to information and safe spaces for the right conversations, they often suffer in silence. Fitbee Hive, an inclusive online community for women, was created by Fitbee to help women voice their concerns and also feel heard, all in a safe & engaged space.

The Hive, launched early this year, has 800 women who actively participate, gather information and seek support. The platform brings exclusive access to shared experiences and stories of women through their journeys towards healthy living.

For more information about Fitbee, please visit: https://fitb.ee/ or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fitb.ee/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

