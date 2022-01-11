Nuvepro Challenge Labs supports TCS in helping employees assess their tech skills

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nuvepro, the leader in Hands-On Labs provider, today announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540) (NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been successfully leveraging Nuvepro Hands-On Labs to help its employees get practical experience on real-world environments, accurately assess their tech skills, and re-skill / upskill them for future projects.

Nuvepro delivers Hands-On Labs, which are a replica of a production-like environment to help the employees practice on real-world configurations. Skill assessment through challenge labs is one of its largest use-case. In challenge labs, several technical challenges are created on the Hands-On Labs and delivered to employees as hackathons or skill assessment programs. This process makes the assessment more fun, realistic and allows the organization to create a data-driven baseline for the skill level.

TCS has been a pioneer in integrating hands-on learning into its learning ecosystem and shifting to a "Learning by Doing Culture". At a time when people are no longer expected to be only generalists or specialists but a little of both, TCS' Talent Development team has been continuously preparing a generation of talent in digital tech. Nuvepro's integration into TCS' learning ecosystem has boosted this initiative, helping 150K+ employees become project-ready with hands-on experience in key skills. The hands-on labs also enable global Hackathons at scale. More than 75K learners have developed their skills through TCS' gamified hackathons.

"Any learning is incomplete if it is not amply practiced and assessed in a real-world like environment. At TCS, we want our employees to get hands-on experience so they can effectively use that learning to design transformational solutions for our customers' real life business problems," said Janardhan Santhanam, Global Head, Talent Development at TCS. "Hand-on labs like the ones Nuvepro helped us rapidly set up, deliver a balanced learning of theory and practice. The scalability and flexibility in setting up a production-like environment and creating challenges and hackathons helps us make learning relevant and impactful. Seamless integration with TCS learning platforms gives our learners a rich learning experience."

Giridhar L.V, CEO, Nuvepro, said,"TCS has pioneered and successfully implemented the hands-on culture and that's what differentiates the approach of its L&D function. We are seeing great adoption by the employees and the participation has been really encouraging."

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 528,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.



Nuvepro is the world's best hands-on labs provider to help tech learners create a real-world environment to practice for their learning and engineering needs. We make hands-on learning and real-world assessments possible. Millions of technology learners from Enterprises, Universities and TechEd platforms use Nuvepro Hands-on Labs to rapidly upskill and reskill by practicing on 1000+ preset and sandbox-like environments. Visit www.nuvepro.com for more information.

Nuvepro Media Contact; Kiran Mohan, Kiran@nuvepro.com, +91-9008431441

TCS media contacts: India: Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999 , Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098

Middle East & Africa: Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com | Phone: +971567471988

Japan:Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America : Email: martin.karich@tcs.com | Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics : Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

