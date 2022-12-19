Nvizion Solutions joins BigCommerce Partner Program

St. Charles (Illinois) [USA]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nvizion Solutions today announced it has officially become a BigCommerce Agency Partner. As a member of the BigCommerce Partner Program, Nvizion Solutions will now be able to offer easy to use and modern ecommerce capabilities and features powered by BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands.

"Nvizion is excited to bring the capabilities of a modern microservices-based platform like BigCommerce to its customers seeking to quickly go to market," said Manoj Bubna, CEO at Nvizion Solutions.

Nvizion Solutions serves the Retail and ecommerce space in U.S, UK and MENA regions. They work with leading brands like Coca Cola, Croma, and Puma for implementing retail specific customized solutions like Digital content and commerce, Product Data Management, and Performance and Security. Partnering with BigCommerce will enable Nvizion Solutions to unleash the potential of a modern enterprise ecommerce platform that features Customization, Cross channel integration with the world's largest marketplaces including Google Shopping, Amazon, Facebook, eBay and Instagram, and support for 140+ local currencies in over 95 countries, BigCommerce's open API combines all of the benefits of a SaaS platform -- such as being hosted on behalf of businesses, having a lower total cost of ownership and going to market faster -- with the flexibility to create custom integrations and functionality faster.

"At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our merchants access to all the tools and services they need to build, innovate on and grow - and that includes introducing them to industry-leading System Integrators like Nvizion Solutions," said Daniel Fertig, global director of agency partnerships at BigCommerce. "I'm excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency into the BigCommerce partner program and look forward to working with them to bring additional value to BigCommerce merchants seeking a top-notch website experience."

Many of the approximate 60,000 BigCommerce merchants look to the platform's robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.



For more information on the Nvizion Solutions and BigCommerce partnership, please visit https://www.nvizionsolutions.com/services/digital-commerce-content

With more than 15 years of experience in this industry, Nvizion with its team of digital experts has rolled out large scale, complex and high-performance commerce implementations to meet customer's growing needs.

With global presence across US, UK, GCC and India, Nvizion with its strategic planning process understands your business objectives and aligns them with a commerce platform leading on the right path for digital transformation. It has been a preferred partner of choice for many Fortune 500 customers globally that enable clients to successfully evolve and compete in the digital economy.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.nviz.com

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

