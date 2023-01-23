Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's time to set some wardrobe goals for 2023 and what better way to get started than indulging in Nykaa Fashion's grand shopping extravaganza #ThankGoditssale (#TGIS)! Shoppers will have access to over 1000 brands, 3 lakh products+ up to 80 per cent off, and other select brand offers exclusive to the platform. This fashion sale event will feature choiceful curations of superhit brands across categories such as clothing, footwear, accessories, luxe, tech, and home for women, men and kids. some of the most stylish brands from the Global Store.



With offers and collections exclusive to Nykaa Fashion, shoppers can choose from widely popular fashion brands in streetwear such as Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Jack & Jones, Levis and FableStreet, and high fashion brands like Vero Moda, Forever New, Only.



Fill your shopping carts with trend-forward brands like NA-KD, Revolve, Cider, Oxxo, Vogue Eyewear and Giva, RITU KUMAR, Lavie, Kazo, and consumer favourites like Odette, Aachho, Lavanya The Label and of course, Nykaa Fashion's House of brands Likha, Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Kica, Pipa Bella, IYKYK and more.



Here's a sale guide to help you pack your shopping carts with the most coveted brands and make the most of #TGIS offers:-



- Top Brands - Top Offers: Got a list of favorite labels that never go on sale? We've got your back! PUMA, Twenty Dresses, Campus, U.S Polo Assn, Cider, VERO MODA, Jack & Jones, Levi's are just some of the top brands available at up to 70 per cent off.

- Unbelievably Mega Discounts: Yes! Incredible offers and unbelievable discounts on brands like Juniper, Soch, Odette, KAZO, Red Tape, Forever 21 available at up to 75 per cent off will help you stock up well for all your fashion requirements.

- Nykaa Fashion Global Store: Nykaa Fashion's offering of international brands gets even sweeter as some of these coveted labels such as NA-KD, Revolve, Cider, Misguided, Oxxo, Pomelo, LIPSY are available at up to 50 per cent off for a limited period during the sale.

- #FirstInFashion on NykaaFashion: No more old season on sale, Nykaa Fashion's TGIS presents discounts on latest collections from brands like Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Vero Moda, Forever New among others at up to 60 per cent off.

- House of brands: From indian to western wear, accessories to home decor, find it all under the House of Nykaa Fashion brands such as Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, Likha, Twig&Twine, Gloot, IYKYK among others at up to 60 per cent off.



Stock up for a fashionable 2023 only from Nykaa Fashion #TGIS! Log on to www.nykaafashion.com or download the Nykaa fashion app NOW (iOS and Android).

