Nykaa unveils a grand festive season like no other

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): As the long-awaited season of festivities and celebrations draws near, Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination, is set to roll out a host of offerings and curations across Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion for shoppers to indulge in. With beauty, fashion, and everything choiceful on offer, shoppers can expect a slew of exclusive products, brand launches, engaging content, and unbeatable offers, with 3500+ international and domestic brands to choose from.

In addition to the widest curation of premium, 100 per cent authentic products, from international bestsellers to homegrown staples, free shipping above spends of Rs 299, and a flat Rs 300 off for new customers, and if you change your mind, an easy 15-day return policy, here are a few more reasons why Nykaa is your go-to destination this season.

- EXCLUSIVE OFFERS Enjoy up to 50 per cent off with exciting gifts on Nykaa Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Kay Beauty, and Kiehl's

- BIG DISCOUNTS ON TOP BRANDS: Avail up to 50 per cent off on Maybelline New York, L'Oreal Paris, and Lakme - it cannot get bigger than this!

- LUXE ALL THE WAY: If you have been eyeing the luxe brands and feeling indulgent, HUDA Beauty will make a convincing case with 40 per cent off, Rs 5,000 off on Dyson Airwrap and Corrale, and 15 per cent off on Clinique. Over and above, exciting deals and gifts from M.A.C. and Estee Lauder will add to the festive glow

- NEW DROPS ONLY ON NYKAA: With the launch of some of the most awaited brands like The Ordinary, Anomaly, Pat McGrath Labs, Fable and Mane, and Inde Wild, all-access on Nykaa takes a whole new meaning. For the very first time, Maybelline New York, L'Oreal Paris will also have select offers on new launches

- CONSCIOUS AT NYKAA: Committed to bringing you products that are as mindful as your lifestyle choices. Choose from the widest assortment and curations on the platform with exciting up to 35 per cent off on Nykaa Naturals, Plum, Earth Rhythm, and Biotique which are kind to you and the planet

- ONLY ON NYKAA: The Ordinary, Anomaly, Pat McGrath Labs, Fable and Mane, Charlotte Tilbury, e.l.f. cosmetics, Murad

- IN-STORE AT NYKAA: In 100+ stores with footprint across India, shoppers can immerse themselves in the quintessential Nykaa experience during this festive season with up to 50 per cent off. Shop From the plethora of brands available across categories- cosmetics, skincare, and fragrances among others.



But the party doesn't end with skincare, make-up, or fragrances! To help you lock in your festive looks and to cater to all your fashion whims, Nykaa Fashion has an equally compelling treat in store! The stellar curations across Indian wear for men, women, and kids, home- decor, and tech will sort you out for poojas, parties, family get-togethers, and every occasion in between!

- Nykaa Fashion's GRAND FESTIVE SALE is on till the end of the month, bringing shoppers up to 75 per cent discount on marquee brands across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, home, gadgets, and lifestyle

- LOOK GLORIOUS IN HOUSE OF NYKAA'S OFFERINGS: With discounts up to 75 per cent off on Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Pipa Bella, Nykd by Nykaa, Kica, IYKYK, Azai, Twig & Twine, Gajra Gang

- TOP BRANDS IN THE SPOTLIGHT are Puma, Levis, Forever New, Biba, W, Vero Moda, Adidas, Louis Phillipe, United Colors of Benetton, Only, Jack & Jones

- ELEVATE YOUR GIFTING GAME with 50-60 per cent off on absolutely gift-worthy brands such as Ddecor, Wonderchef, Chumbak, Obsession, Pure Home + Living, Mason Home.

Over and above, on use of RuPay debit or credit cards, shoppers can avail flat Rs 250 and Rs 500 off respectively, on a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Nykaa spokesperson said, "We are very optimistic about the upcoming festive season and are excited to bring the full power of Nykaa's expertise to our shoppers, across beauty, fashion, home decor, and other lifestyle categories. Together with our partners, such as Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oreal, and Unilever, among others, we have designed compelling deals and offerings on the most loved consumer brands that will delight our customers online and offline as they step into a season of celebrations and gifting. We have a slew of sale events coming up, starting with Navratri, and are set to launch a range of shopping experiences and fresh, carefully handpicked assortments. In beauty, categories such as skincare, makeup, hair care, bath & body, and fragrances are expected to take center stage. We are offering up to 50 per cent off on brands across 100+ stores in the country. Our sale events from earlier this year are good indicators of consumers' shifting sentiment this festive season, having witnessed a 5X jump in total revenue and categories such as makeup growing sevenfold"

"In fashion, occasion-wear, party couture, accessories, and home decor are expected to be driving the buzz! Our house of brand offerings along with Hidden Gems curation will enable shoppers to put their best-dressed self forward. To ensure that first-time shoppers have a memorable experience, we are offering Rs 300 off, and for all shoppers, free shipping above purchases of Rs 299. Our unmatched assortment with exclusive access to brands, seamless delivery, and unique curation-led approach are all meant to make festive shopping a joyous occasion."

Delivering across 27800 pin codes, Nykaa's unmatched assortment, coupled with a seamless delivery experience and unique curation-led approach are all meant to make the festive shopping experience a matter of convenience and joy for consumers.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

