Oakridge Bachupally students are assisting less fortunate children with their future educational needs

Hyderabad/ Bachupally (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): This World Children's Day, students at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, along with more than 78,000 students from 32 countries across the Nord Anglia family, came together to spread awareness about Children's Rights.

As part of the World Children's Day celebration, which was focused on promoting "Quality education" this year, a weeklong series of events was launched on November 14 at Oakridge Bachupally by Christopher Short, Managing Director of Nord Anglia India. The activities were focused on UNICEF's Sustainable Development Goals, SDG-4, to ensure that these students' voices are heard.

The senior students of Oakridge Bachupally sponsored the educational needs of an orphanage and donated a full library setup to foster a love of reading in the kids. As the first step toward promoting quality education, these students have pledged to contribute to society positively and deliver high-quality education for students in need. In addition, a health camp has been organized in order to promote wellness and good health for all the support staff.

Inspired by these senior students, even the early years students of Oakridge Bachupally joined to celebrate and promote quality education for all. They took part in a range of events and activities, such as a creative space costume party, CAS event, building a rocket out of recycled materials, and a donation drive with the theme "Make a School for my Friends".

"It's a time to promote togetherness around the world, awareness of the problems children faces in every corner of the globe and improve the welfare for all children. We, at Oakridge believe in "Starting Early" to consciously grow an environment of "imparting" amongst our givers, caretakers, thinkers, and innovators of the future. I firmly believe, if our eyes see the world, we are conditioned to see then children must see acceptance and compassion frequently because in the words of Frederick Doughlass it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men," said Baljeet Oberoi, Principal at Oakridge Bachupally.



Speaking on the occasion, Fiona, our CAS coordinator said, "Our young students demonstrated their creativity by building rockets with limited materials available to them and learned about SDG-12 Sustainable consumption and production. The week-long World Children's Day celebrations came to a powerful close on November 18th with student performances, reflections on numerous activities related to Quality education SDG-4, such as a Rocket exhibition, dressing in blue, and conducting a Health and wellness camp for our support staff."

"Being a UNICEF ambassador comes with a lot of responsibility. Working together to create an impact in our society and our school, not only brings so much pride but leaves us with the motivation to do so much more. Over the past week, we witnessed the entire school participate in numerous activities to spread awareness, empower, and really act upon the SDG's and child rights. It was honestly inspiring! We learned so much through these amazing experiences. We cannot wait to continue our work as UNICEF ambassadors for the rest of the year and to hopefully make a lasting impact on the world!" said UNICEF student ambassador Neha Kalagudi of grade XI from Oakridge Bachupally.

"I was delighted to be able to join the Oakridge School - Bachupally community as they celebrated Children's Day this year. As one of the students at their launch assembly said - children are the future and must be part of the solutions for the world's issues over the coming years. I'm delighted that the school was able to combine their Children's Day celebrations with the UNICEF World Children's Day to make a week of activities to showcase the powerful impact that our children and young people have and will have on the global and local communities," said Christopher Short, Managing Director at Nord Anglia Education India.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is a part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 81 international schools spread across 32 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience.

Oakridge Bachupally School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

