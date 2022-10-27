Oakridge International School, Bachupally launches its first Model UN with Grandeur

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The initial conference exceeded our expectations, with more than 560 applications from more than 35 schools in Hyderabad and 6100+ accounts reached through different digital means, making it one of the biggest Model UN events for high school students in the city. The board consisted of 19 secretariat members of Oakridge Bachupally and 13 Electoral Board members from various sections of professions.

"Our generation lives in trying times from having experienced a pandemic, witnessing a thorough lapse in democracy and human rights in several parts of the world, to the threat of war. That along with the globalised network the internet provides is what we believe has given this generation the most intricate thought processes, the loudest voices, and the passion to right all wrongs, it is that very passion that inspired us to give them that platform of Oakridge Bachupally MUN to be diplomats, to debate ideas and deliberate upon solutions," says, Simran, Secretary General of BMUN.

Oakridge Bachupally was honoured to have Orhan Yelman Okan, the Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Hyderabad, and Zabi Khan, the 2018 National Youth Icon for Humanity, who is also the youngest animal rights campaigner in the world and a Padmashri nominee.

Adding to his excitement Akshith, Director General mentions, "Model UN is a chance to above all meet people: all of whom are like-minded, driven to explore, highly critical and intensely curious. Whilst only a 3-day conference, delegates and participants go on to form friendships lasting a lifetime exploring interests and hobbies far beyond international diplomacy."

Some of the prestigious international schools that took part in the Model UN as delegates included CHIREC international school, Silver Oaks International School, Glendale International School, Delhi Public School, FIITJEE and Hyderabad Public School. The Oakridge fraternity raises the bar when it comes to developing future leaders by promoting the ideas of democracy, social justice, globalisation, and national consciousness.

Naman Vankadari, a law practitioner ads "The fact that the first edition of Oakridge MUN Bachupally not only a testament to show the tremendous success that they have achieved it also proves a point once again as to how Oak B MUN Conference has brought together all the future leaders who are willing to question, criticize and seek for accountability from those in power and successfully come up with a vision document of a world they wish to live in."

"In light of the dynamic socio-political environment, especially the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, activities like Model United Nations help students stay politically aware. Kudos to Oakridge Bachupally for organizing their first edition!" says Anandita Rajesh, a student at the School of Law, Christ University.



"I had a great experience at Oakridge international. Seeing young kids passionate about changing the world for the better made my day. Oakridge interesting for sure isn't only nurturing kids with great minds but also empathetic and compassionate hearts," says Zabi Khan, Animal Rights Activist, and adding to that Orhan Yelman Okan, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey to Hyderabad says, "To represent one country, that really sounds cool, now I assume that I am together with young diplomats' candidates here, I hope the ones that wish to be diplomats in the future may reach their ambitions."

"The Oakridge Bachupally's first MUN was made successful by the efforts of 40 teachers, 47 student volunteers, and other school staff members. In addition, Director General, Vaishnavi, says "Our students come from diverse backgrounds and places putting inclusivity and diversity at the cornerstone of each decision we take, it's more than fair to say that we bring the same values and foster the same spirit when it comes to our conference this year."

"It is a rewarding privilege for me to be associated with such a foundational conference led entirely by the students, right from designing the logo to finalizing the sponsors, and engaging & aligning with the guiding principles we strive by - Inclusivity, Diversity & Equality," ads Baljeet Oberoi, Principal Oakridge International School Bachupally.

Additionally, attending Model UN conferences fosters at least a dozen abilities about which we could go on for days. To name a few, Communication, research, problem-solving, conflict resolution, and teamwork, are pertinent to the fast-paced world of the twenty-first century.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is a part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 81 international schools spread across 32 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Bachupally School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

