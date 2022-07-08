Oakridge Students come out with Flying Colours in IBDP Grade 12 Exams

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Once again it has been a record-breaking performance by Oakridge students in the IB Diploma Grade 12 results. For the 2021-22 academic year, a total of 112 students from across Oakridge International Schools took the IB Diploma 2022 exams.

This year, the school has got two more perfect 45/45 scorers. To date, they have had 9 perfect 45 scorers, and this year's results bring the total to 11.

Graduates of the IB Diploma Programme 2022 at Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, performed admirably, with an average diploma score of 34.07, which is 3 points higher than the IBDP global average of 31.98 this year. The school has a 97 per cent pass rate, compared to the global average of 85.6 per cent.

Shivani from Oakridge Bengaluru has secured the perfect 45 score and is the school topper. 30 per cent of the entire cohort scored 40 and above. It is Oakridge Bengaluru's first perfect score of 45.

In this moment of celebration and pride, topper Shivani said, "My 9 years at Oakridge have culminated with me deciding to attend the University of California, Berkeley for the next four years of my academic life. I am extremely excited to be going there in the fall and am planning on pursuing a double major in English and Economics while exploring some of my other interests. I am very grateful for all the support and encouragement I have received from my school throughout these years!"

Furthermore, IB Diploma students at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, have been raising the bar with each passing year. For the third year in a row, the school received a perfect 45 scorer in the 2022 IB Diploma. The school has a 96 per cent pass rate, compared to the global average of 85.6 per cent. The average diploma score is 34.38, which is 2 points higher than the IBDP global average of 31.98 this year.



"Being surrounded by inquisitive learners and passionate teachers introduced me to a new dimension of learning in the classroom," says Anika from Oakridge Gachibowli, who secured the perfect 45 score. This year, 16.66 percent of the total cohort scored 40 and above.

"We at Oakridge are exuberant about the fantastic IBDP results. Our students are consistently achieving greater academic results year after year and are being placed into the top league universities across the globe, including the IVY leagues. We believe in raising the bar for ourselves and will continue to train our students to excel. We are particularly thrilled to have a perfect score of 45/45 yet again this year, making a record for attaining the world's highest score for three years in a row," said Hema Chennupaty, Principal at Oakridge Gachibowli.

Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam, took IBDP Grade 12 exams for the first time this year. The school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, and the school topper, Prakeerthi, who secured a 41 score has been offered admission to the prestigious Stanford University.

"I thank God, my parents, school, my teachers, and my friends who have been instrumental in shaping me into who I am today. I look forward to acquiring many more skills at Stanford and working with many more heads and hearts to synergize a profound social impact in our communities around the globe," says Prakeerthi, the school topper from Oakridge Visakhapatnam.

"Consistent action creates consistent results. Many congratulations to the students, parents and teachers for yet another year of stupendous IBDP results. Each year Oakridge students through long-term planning, consistent efforts, and meticulous attention by their teachers are exceeding the world average and setting new records of achievement and improvement," said Pallavi Mishra, School Principal at Oakridge Bengaluru.

