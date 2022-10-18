OAO India announces upcoming 2D Multiplayer Shooting Game - Tumble Arena

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/SRV): OAO INDIA, a leading gaming development company, is coming up with a new 2D Multiplayer Shooting Game. Unlike its predecessors, which were single-player & offline games, this brand-new super-fun game is completely unique. One of its kind, fun-packed; OAO INDIA is excited to reveal 2D Multiplayer Shooting Game.

Highlighting the new launch, Master Aryen Suresh Kute (Founder and CMD of OAO INDIA) said, "This is just a beginning that we are entering into the multiplayer action genre. There's a lot more to come in the next calendar year."

Since its inception, OAO INDIA has been providing games to its fanbase which can be played by all age groups and of course considering Indian market average pricing segment, the game should run on most of the devices from lower to higher specs. Understanding the market trend, this multiplayer game would be a stepping stone for company's portfolio and also gives a glimpse of what it is going to bring on the table down the line.

The team observed that there are many 2D games available in the market with different characters ( anime, robots, animals, mythical and so on). Majority of them have melee combat and fixed abilities assigned to characters like wings or jetpack. The controls system is also hard to adopt at times which in turn reduces the retention percentage of Socializer gamers. Then they would soon get bored and, inevitably, uninstall them. Plus, some games promote violence and negativity that impacts players, especially children.

The accumulation of these things and the company's goal to build entertaining and engaging games impelled the OAO INDIA team to create this new game titled "Tumble Arena," which is fun to play and liked by all players regardless of their age. The controls of the game are simple and easy to learn and understand.

Different levels are designed to keep players engaged, and every level has its own unique, appealing visual aspects as well as challenges.

So get ready to experience the Multiplayer Game that is super fun to play with others, be it your family members or friends.



Official Website: https://oaoindia.games/

Headquartered in Pune (India), OAO INDIA is a leading interactive game development company for mobile platforms. It is developing exciting, entertaining, and adventurous games that prove a great experience for the players. All age groups can play the free-to-play games developed by the company. It is also the maker of the most popular games: Krishna Makhan Masti, Indian Food Baash, Rise of Warr, and WarZone: The Soldier.

