Obdu Alpha Private Limited to be launched in the heart of Ahmedabad by new age entrepreneur

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/TPT): Delhi NCR-based entrepreneur, Sanjai Kumar has prepared to launch his new firm Obdu Alpha Private Limited with two projects Obdushop (Quick Commerce) and Obdu Cabs (Online Taxi) in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar very soon. The firm is being rebranded from Obey Cabs which was dealing with taxi services previously while the new firm will cater to e-commerce, app-based taxi service, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, servicing, and many more.

Founding its roots in Ahmedabad, Obdu will be catering to a variety of segments to bring convenience in day to day activities of the general public. They envision extending their services to all those in need with the best quality possible keeping the prices affordable. They have stepped into the New Year by rebranding to bring something exclusive into the market.

Under Obdu Alpha Private Limited (Obdu Group) the entrepreneur will be introducing its four subsidiaries companies which are Obdu Cabs Pvt Ltd (Obdu cabs), Obdu Shop Pvt Ltd (Obdu shop), My Obey cabs Pvt ltd (Obey Cabs ), and My Obey e-Shop and Retail Private Limited (obey e-shop). Apart from that, they are also a manufacturer and service provider of Electric vehicles (EV) dealing in the B2B sector.



Talking about his new venture, Sanjai Kumar said, "After serving with affordable cab services, I thought of venturing into something new that caters to many segments, not just one. After well research and plan, I am happy to launch my new venture Obdu Alpha Private Limited which will have a plethora of services that will be easy to purchase and affordable at the same time. For Quick Commerce, we are planning to devise ways to make the process of parcel delivery quicker. I always had the vision to do something that would create a difference in the lives of people."

They are coming up with a unique delivery service where the order will deliver to the customer's doorstep within 59 minutes. And for quicker delivery, they will be introducing drone delivery that will speed up the process. This whole new process will be a revolution in the world of Quick Commerce.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

