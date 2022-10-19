Odians Originals with Amara Muzik Odia launches their next short film, "BYAASE SUNUCHA"

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/SRV): Odians Originals, the team that's been responsible for creating critically acclaimed short films like Chup, Royals & Garam Chaa, has now teamed up for their next project with the largest entertainment YouTube channel, Amara Muzik Odia, have released their next heart-wrenching, powerful short film, "BYAASE SUNUCHA". The short film is an interrogative tribute to the Father of Odia Literature, Shri Fakir Mohan Senapati.

This film is penned by the acclaimed author and lyricist, Sumit Panda, and directed by Sidharth Goutam, who has a history of creating award-winning short films and digital content. Young and renowned theater and film actor Dipanwit Dash Mohapatra is playing the lead protagonist in this film. This film is creating havoc and garnering accolades on social media from industry stalwarts and film lovers at large because of its rooted subject that exalts the contribution of Shri Fakir Mohan Senapati to the Odia literature and laments on how the Odia language is getting diminished due to its allayed usage and the unconscious efforts of today's educational sectors to make Odia novels and literature almost irrelevant. This film, produced by two IT techies, Somesh Mahapatra and Ashutosh Panda, conventionally stands out in every department, which is headed by Biswajit Kuldi, Shakti Swaroop Dwibedy, Hari Shankar Sethy, and Bunny Mohanty.



Debashish Panda, Head of Content Acquisition for Amara Muzik Odisha, said, "We are very happy to be associated with this film. We have and will always support the Odia language and will soon announce our next project with the same team to cement our relationship."

For more information, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOuXdzBq_s0

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

