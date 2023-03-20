Odisha based food manufacturing startup launching India's first chain of QSRs for traditional cuisine

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/GPRC): Two young Entrepreneurs from Odisha Raised pre-Seed fund with a 6 Crores validation for their startup Dahibara express expecting to open QSR across India along with one in Dubai.

Odisha-based food processing start-up "Dahibara Express" has finalised funding from Dubai-based Angel Investors with a valuation of 6 Crores. The start-up aims to make traditional eastern food more accessible to the public by elevating its quality and flavour.



The duo, Sourabh Khandelwal and Sanjeeb Kumar, plan to open around 20 outlets in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack in one year and an outlet in Dubai. Their menu intends to make traditional food palatable in a modern setting that promotes local culture not only within the country but internationally as well. They plan on creating the delicacies with a modern twist to make them appealing to other cultures while also making sure the food doesn't lose its authentic taste.

Do register on the website dahibaraexpress.com to grab your first plate free.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

