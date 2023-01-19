Odisha's high-level authority approves 9 industrial projects

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of Odisha government on Thursday approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 1,53,074.63 crore which have the potential to generate more than 27,030 employment opportunities for the state.

The 30th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority, was held under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The organisations who had participated at MIO Conclave 2022 had shown investment intent in the state. The HLCA committee approved nine such industrial projects worth Rs 1,53,074.63 crore that would generate over 27,030 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

The statement said state government is working hard towards converting the investment intents into ground reality. Projects spread across diverse sectors like green energy and equipment, metals and minerals, paper and IT infrastructure received approvals. The approved projects will be set up across various parts of the state namely, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Khordha, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj. The committee has given a go-ahead to four projects in the Green Energy and Equipment sector, two projects in the Paper industries, two projects in the metals and minerals sector and one project in the IT Infrastructure sector.

The HLCA approved the proposal of ACME Clean Energy, entailing an investment of Rs 58,209.13 crore. It proposes to set up a green hydrogen plant and a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.1 million tonne, at Kujanga, Jagatsinghpur and captive renewable energy unit of 4500 MW solar power Plant at Koraput and Kalahandi district. It is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 3,400 people in the state.



The committee also approved the proposal of Avaada Green H2 at Ganjam district, which promises an investment of Rs 23,500 crore and is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 1,500 people in the state.

Alongside these two green energy and equipment sector projects, HLCA approved two other projects in the green energy and equipment sector namely Renew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) and Ocior Energy Private Limited which aim to provide employment to more than 3,300 people of Odisha in total. While REFPL intends to set up a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.09 million tonne, the Ocior Energy Private Limited proposal includes installation of Green Ammonia Plant of 1 mt capacity.

In the paper sector, the committee gave a nod to two projects, namely Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited and Deevyashakti India Private Limited. With an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, a JV between government of India and Reserve Bank of India, proposes to set up a bank note paper unit at Balasore, which will provide employment opportunities to more than 800 people of Odisha. On the other hand, Deevyashakti India Private Limited proposes to set up an integrated pulp and paper mill at Dhenkanal, which includes an investment worth Rs 1,000 crore, is expected to furnish employment opportunities to around 3000 people of the state.

In terms of the metals and minerals sector, the authority approved two large projects which are expected to provide employment to a total of around 12,500 people of Odisha. The proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India includes the setting up of 7 MTPA Steel Plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 38,000 crore, and is expected to churn employment opportunities for more than 11,000 people in the state. The second project in the sector, from Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL) is for the expansion of its integrated steel plant from 0.5 MTPA to 1 MTPA in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 1,140.00 crore.

In the IT and infrastructure sector, the proposal by My Home Constructions Private Limited has been approved by HLCA, which involves the development of IT infrastructure with modern amenities at Bhubaneswar, in Khordha. With an investment of Rs 1,525.50 crore, the project is expected to provide employment opportunities to 2,500 people. (ANI)

