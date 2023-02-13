Okayti from Darjeeling brings the best organic teas to Biofach, Germany

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI/PNN): Okayti Tea Estate, home to some of the most appreciated orthodox Darjeeling teas, will exhibit its finest batches at Biofach, Germany. It is a moment of pride for everyone who works very hard to make the globally appreciated teas at the estate. Experts believe that the agro-climatic condition of Okayti is one of the many reasons why the estate's teas are distinctly flavoured. Perched in the mystical mountains of the Mirik region in Darjeeling, Okayti has been making exceptional blends since its inception in the late 1880s. The new management, headed by Rajeev Baid, has also launched the Okayti brand, which thrives on delivering meticulously made teas to the customers straight from the garden.

To make farming sustainable and eco-friendly, Okayti decided to go organic in 2009. It takes around two years to fully gain organic status, and ever since, Okayti has been making some of the best organic Darjeeling teas. 'Although organic farming has some downsides in terms of production, we intend to continue our commitment to sustainability and fair trade', Baid said.

Biofach is the world's largest trade fair for organic food and agriculture, and it is held each year in February in Nuremberg, Germany. 'The entire team of Okayti is thrilled to announce our participation this year. We look forward to building new networks and representing our nation through our exceptionally made organic teas.' Baid added. The fair is slated to be held in Germany from 14th to 17th February 2023.



Okayti will showcase some of its best teas that, include seasonal flush, white as well as green teas. "We are representing the nation with our teas, and we will make sure to do it correctly," Baid added.

Okayti is an Organic Tea Estate sprawled in the undulating hills of magically scenic Mirik, Darjeeling. It is spread over 1,600 acres of beautiful landscape with elevation ranging from 4,000 to 6,200 feet, making it one of the highest-elevation tea estates in the region that produces the most appreciated single estate Darjeeling teas. Breathtakingly green and with an astounding assemblage of flora and fauna, Okayti Tea Estate is surrounded by tall pine trees with a remarkable view of the Himalayas.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

