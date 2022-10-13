Okayti Tea Gift Sets to make your puja special and impressive

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Okayti, Mirik (Darjeeling) September: The most scenic tea estate perched in the mystical mountains of Darjeeling brings the most exclusive tea gift sets that will leave a lasting impression on your loved ones. It gives us a great chance to give the Durga Puja celebration a nice and healthy twist. Every gift set consists of pristinely organic traditional Darjeeling teas from one of the oldest tea estates in the region. "It is a gift from our estate to motivate people to celebrate the puja in a luxurious and healthy style", stated by Okayti Tea Estate management.

The nuanced sweet floral notes of well-established Darjeeling teas are expected to rejuvenate the mood of Durga Puja. We often gift sugar-laden food during this festive season but these tea gifts will provide us with an opportunity to enjoy the season with a motivation to better our health. Every cup of traditional Darjeeling tea is packed with flavonoids and natural elements that help our body in a multitude of ways. With very little caffeine content, these teas are also packed with antioxidants that help our bodies manage free radicals. The exciting part is that the teas are not only healthy but delightfully flavoursome rendering a magnificent experience on the palate.



Thinking about gifts is a daunting task. We often succumb to the generic gifts which for obvious reasons fail to convey our gratitude and appreciation to our near and dear ones. Gifts are small tokens to acknowledge the difference that our friends, family, and loved ones make in our lives. Something crafted with utmost care and passion harbours the possibility of making a positive impact. Tea is a heritage beverage with a long history. Tea bricks were also used as currency for their high value and the finest tea blends often made great gifts for the royalties. The Okayti Tea Estate management states, "Okayti wants to rewind and bring back the glory that teas enjoyed erstwhile because they are the most refined and delicate beverage in the world."

The gift sets offer the best blends from the organic estate of Okayti. Packed in aesthetic wooden boxes, the gifts are pleasing to the eyes as they are to the palate. The specially crafted teas bring the freshness and greenery of the Himalayas in every sip. The refreshingly mild sweetness of seasonal Darjeeling teas enlaced with the refined notes of seasoned wood is a tea awaited globally. Such an assortment of exclusive teas is destined to put a smile on the face of your loved ones. Make the most of this festive season with Okayti's enticing tea gift sets from the mystical mountains.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

