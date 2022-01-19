OLX Autos announces the second edition of a two-day design summit around design and art 'OLX D'Light '22'

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The design team at OLX Autos today announced the launch of the second annual design summit. D'Light '22 - a two-day virtual summit of delightful conversations around product development & design. OLX D'Light 22 brings together the world's leading design experts and practitioners for a series of inspiring conversations about how we design products and services today. The two-day event would also highlight the design and product capabilities of OLX Autos.

D'Light '22 is open to all. From students and those starting out on their design journey to established professionals and academics who'd like to connect with peers in the wider industry. Our panel of speakers hail from the worlds of design, academia, business and art.

Being held for the 2nd year in a row, the event is planned at a much larger scale with more than 3000 participants, having the opportunity to engage in multiple conversations - spanning various panel discussions, case studies and workshops.

-15+ Events

-Six-panel discussions, with diverse topics including how to make sure that design team works at its best, new frontiers in design processes and how system design is influencing innovation.

-Four workshops on Improv for Designers, New User Research methodologies and sketching techniques.

"D'Light 22 exemplifies OLX Autos commitment to humane and multidisciplinary approach to product innovation. We want to create an environment of inclusivity around the topic of design, for design provokes thinking and provides the tools to make the world smarter and more sustainable. D'Light is thought provoking, rejuvenating, inclusive and above all delightful," says Ankur Sardana, Director of Design, OLX Autos.



D'Light ' 22 will take place on 20th and 21st of January and is free of cost for anyone to attend.

For more information, to register for the event and for the program schedule in your time zone, please visit olxdlight.com.

OLX Autos is a global car marketplace that's transforming the auto industry. A one-stop solution to buying or selling a car, it's safe, convenient, and offers guaranteed peace of mind for both buyer and seller.OLX Autos operates more than 450 inspection centers across Asia and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. To date, OLX Autos has bought, sold, and inspected more than 400,000 cars.

OLX Autos is currently active in India, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Indonesia, Mexico and Peru. It operates under the well-known webuyanycar.com brand in the US, and CarFirst in Pakistan.

OLX Autos is part of OLX Group, which operates one of the fastest-growing networks of trading platforms globally. It serves 322 million people every month in 30-plus countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more.

For more information, please visit www.olxgroup.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

