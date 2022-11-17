OLX Autos launches its new brand campaign "OLXtraaa" featuring Sharman Joshi

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): OLX Autos, India's leading player in the pre-owned automobile segment, today launched their latest brand campaign "OLXtraaa".

Conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas, the campaign comprises multiple films that depict real-life situations in an unconventional way to reiterate OLX Autos philosophy of providing 'xtraaa' to their customers.

Taking a fun and straightforward storytelling approach, all the films index on their deadpan humor and expressions of the characters. The humor in the films is accentuated by - Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner. This quirkiness along with upbeat music has been used as cues to further elevate the comical situations.

Price is a key decision making factor for selling pre-owned cars, and the "OLXtraaa" campaign continues to build on the best price narrative depicting various real-life situations with a subtle touch of surprise and humor while leveraging on Sharman Joshi as the face of the brand.

Talking about the collaboration, Sharman Joshi, commented, "It's good to collaborate once again with OLX Autos for this new campaign. I have always been an automobile enthusiast and it is fun working with OLX Autos to deliver on their brand philosophy through these witty short films."

Siddharth Agrawal, Country Head - Marketing, OLX Autos said, "Our new campaign showcases our resolve to go that extra mile for our customers, be it by unlocking the 'best price' for them or providing the best experience when they engage with us. With this communication, we aim to be the preferred platform for customers by being relatable. Sharman Joshi's every-man persona in the films reflects that in the campaign yet again. Like in our campaigns, we deliver the message in a fun and humorous manner. Our creative agency Lowe Lintas helped us develop this differentiated campaign to unlock growth."

Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer - North & West India, Lowe Lintas said, "OLX Autos is fast becoming a brand where each campaign raises the creative stakes. Of course, a sharp proposition doesn't hurt. After the staggering success of 'kya baat kar rahe ho' campaign, Sidhant Mago and team are back with another fabulous series."

Credits

OLX Autos: Siddharth Agrawal, Sana Ahsan, Kritika Agarwal

Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

Talent agency: M5 Entertainment

Creative: Vasudha Misra, Kartikeya Dixit, Sidhant Mago, Sandeep Bagga, Lalit Bharadva



Account Management: Tanul Bhartiya, Vipul Shastri, Chaitra Nambiar

Planning: Anurag Prasad, Punit Singh

Production House: Pick Films

Director: Neal Massey

Associate Director: Siddharth Potade & Samar Goley

Producer: Aayush Dua, Nupur Agarwal

See the campaign here.

OLX Autos builds advanced trading platforms for buying and selling second-hand cars. It combines online and offline services in a simple one-stop solution - bringing convenience, safety, and peace of mind to car buyers and sellers alike, and across 9 countries and four continents.

OLX Autos operates 550+ inspection centres across Asia, Europe and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. Over 65K vehicles are inspected per month globally.

OLX Autos is currently active in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, and Mexico. It operates under the well-known webuyanycar.com brand in the US, and letgo Otoplus in Turkey, and 321 SPRZEDANE and OTOMOTO Klik in Poland.

OLX Autos is part of OLX Group, which operates one of the fastest-growing networks of trading platforms globally. It serves 322 million people every month in 30+ countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more.

For more information, visit www.olxgroup.com.

