Omara Dates releases new 'pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi' campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): Healthy snacks brand, Omara Dates, which recently hit stores in India, has brought on board Amitabh Bachchan with its range of the finest gourmet Saudi dates

Through this association, Omara Dates aims to introduce health watchers and fine foods enthusiasts in India to a whole new experience of dates. While the health benefits of dates are well known, adoption and daily snacking, especially of the varieties of dates is low. This is mainly because of unavailability and a lack of awareness about these varieties. Omara aims to make the finest dates of the world easily and widely accessible in India to enrich daily living with the delicious, healthy goodness of high-quality, gourmet Saudi dates.

This brand goal translates in their campaign as 'pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi' which urges people to include care along with their gestures of love. Because Omara dates are both lip-smacking delicious as well as power-packed with health benefits, it is the only way to show both love and care, be it to the self or for others.

The Omara Dates offering includes a Premium Gifting range of irresistible filled dates made with select ingredients sourced from across the world. In this day and age when health has become a non-negotiable consideration while gifting sweets, this serves as a much-needed gifting option that checks all boxes. They also offer snack packs and regular family-pack pouches of each of the individual varieties.

"Dates have been part of my daily routine and keep me energized throughout the day. Delighted to partner with Omara Dates" said Bachchan, in a statement.



Omara's high-quality dates are hand-picked from one of the world's largest date farms in Saudi Arabia and are pitted and packaged in a state-of-the-art facility to ensure that their purity, natural texture and flavours are retained.

Stressing on the philosophy behind launching the brand, Anil Nair, Founder and Managing Director of Omara Dates, said, "We believe that the best of things in life are the ones produced by nature. Saudi Arabia is best known for producing the finest varieties of dates in the world. With our robust pan-India distribution network through 70 plus distributors, all major retail outlets, airport stores and all foremost e-commerce platforms including our website; we would be able to make Omara Dates available to everyone who would choose a healthy alternative to their sweet cravings"

"Dates are credited with a host of health benefits from times immemorial. Fitness enthusiasts vouch for them as they are High in Fibre, Vitamins, Proteins and Minerals and are considered an ideal intermittent or an all-time energy booster or mood uplifter. No wonder, dates have joined a long list of superfoods. With Bachchan's association with Omara, we are confident of creating more awareness for quality dates in the Indian Market through him" says Maanasa S, Co-Founder & Director Marketing.

Log on to www.omaradates.com to browse through the exciting range of products.

Omara Dates is launched by Aberdeen Group, a subsidiary of a Global Conglomerate into Diversified Businesses in The Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. Aberdeen has a robust distribution network in India and represents some of the leading International FMCG brands.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

