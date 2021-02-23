Omaxe Chandni Chowk to be pollution-free

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): In view of the alarming air quality in Delhi recording an average AQI (Air Quality Index) of 250, Omaxe Chowk - a multi-level parking-cum-commercial project in Chandni Chowk - will endeavour to maintain AQI level below 50, which is considered in a good range.

To achieve the same, Omaxe has signed an MOU with Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) for the supply and installation of air purification systems at Omaxe Chowk thereby becoming the first Mall in Delhi-NCR to have a centralised air filtration system.

The MOU was signed between Omaxe Heritage Pvt. Ltd. (100 per cent subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.) and Honeywell Automation India Limited. HAIL is a leader in providing integrated automation and software solutions with a pan India presence.

Honeywell Electronic Air Cleaners (EAC) are MERV grade and work very effectively in combating PM 2.5 levels. The air filtration along with UVGI solution will help Omaxe Chowk adhere to ASHRAE guidelines against COVID -19.

These EACs come with high safety standards, consume less power and are environment friendly thereby making the building more sustainable with low carbon footprints. Air filtration will be an integral part of the central air conditioning system of the building.

Commenting on the development, Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Ltd. said, "We are tying up with the best in the industry to provide quality services and amenities to businesses and shoppers in Omaxe Chowk. In this day and age, air purification systems in malls and public spaces have assumed importance and Honeywell offers a perfect fit for an enhanced experience in Omaxe Chowk."

Besides a slew of amenities like multi-level parking, washrooms, lifts and escalators, CCTV surveillance and fire fighting system among others, the installation of air purification systems will help in combating air pollution and give shoppers and businesses a new-age shopping experience in Omaxe Chowk. This will help bring more shoppers and businesses to Chandni Chowk - Asia's largest wholesale and retail hub.



Anurag Anand, General Manager and Business Leader, Honeywell BMS India said, "We are delighted to be associated with Omaxe Chowk, an iconic commercial development in Chandni Chowk. Our partnership with Omaxe is a testament to our expertise in providing cutting-edge solutions in air purification which will further enhance the customer experience at Omaxe Chowk."

It may be recalled that the company has entered into multiple agreements with companies like Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) for the supply of composite steel frame structure, Pidilite Industries for the supply of waterproofing material, JSW for supply of deck sheeting material and leading construction equipment manufacturer ACE for the supply of heavy machinery like crane etc. on lease for construction activities.

Omaxe is developing a multi-level parking cum commercial project Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk in PPP with North Delhi Municipal Corporation. As part of the Chandni Chow redevelopment project, the multi-level parking will accommodate 2100+ cars and 81 tourist buses in 5 levels of parking (3 underground and 2 overground). It will also have a retail and food court space on the Ground, First and Second floor.

With 126.8 million sq. ft. of delivered space in real estate and construction contracting (till December 2020), Omaxe is today one of India's leading and trusted real estate companies. The brand 'Omaxe' was founded in 1987 by visionary first-generation entrepreneur Rohtas Goel to undertake construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001 and got listed on both stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in 2007.

Today, the company is present in 27 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh and possesses a diversified product portfolio that includes hi-tech townships, integrated townships, group housing, shopping malls, office spaces, SCOs and hotel. It is currently undertaking 21 real estate projects - five group housing, nine townships, seven commercial malls/office spaces/hotels/ SCOs.

The company has also successfully blended business excellence with social commitment. The company through Omaxe Foundation takes up many CSR projects in the field of health, education, community development etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

