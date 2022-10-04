Omaxe Royal Residency, Ludhiana celebrates Dandiya Utsav with great cheer

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Navratri festival is celebrated with cheer and great enthusiasm across the country. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. During this time people also celebrate the festival with Dandiya dance along with spiritual activities. This festival communicates happiness among the people.



On this occasion, Omaxe Royal Residency, Ludhiana organised 'Omaxe Dandiya Utsav' on 1st October 2022. The event took place in the Central Park of the Omaxe Royal Residency where the decoration and arrangement of the event further amplified the excitement of the festival. Around 6000 people attended the event which included women and men of all age groups.

At the event, the splendid performances of the Dandiya group came from Gujarat, and the Bollywood dance group made people dance fiercely to the beat of Dandiya. Various fun activities were organized for the children in which the children participated with full enthusiasm. The live band performance enthralled everyone. There was a huge crowd of women at the stall of Mehndi and Nail Art. Children, adults, and women thoroughly enjoyed the Dandiya festival. Crowds of food lovers gathered to watch the food stalls. People enjoyed the event with their family and relatives and friends.

