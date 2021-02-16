On a Mission: The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX has been launched in India today. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exciting 'SportX' petrol variant of the BMW X3 is available at dealerships from today onwards.

With versatile model lines, the BMW X3 offers a presence to match every aspiration. The new SportX variant reflects the perfect combination of sporty and 'X' elements.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW has pioneered the world of sports activity vehicles (SAV) with its 'X' range. For nearly two decades, the BMW X3 has been extremely successful in the luxury SAV segment as it strikes an ideal balance between on-road and off-road capabilities. Today, with the addition of the new 'SportX' variant, we are strategically expanding the range of BMW X3 offering and giving our customers the 'Power of Choice'. This powerful and adventurous 'X' machine is the ideal companion for those who are on a mission to push the limits. The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is yet another proof of BMW's commitment to keeping innovating and producing the best vehicles in each segment."

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX reinterprets authority and independence. Harmonious exterior proportions, powerful contours and the extreme emphasis on width of the front and rear view join up to produce a lasting appearance. LED headlamps with extended contents create a familiar BMW four-eyed front face. Black High Gloss elements on the radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection, air-breather and the classically designed 18" light-alloy wheels add to the overall athleticism. On the inside, the Sensatec upholstery, Fine-Wood Trim with Pearl Chrome Finisher and Galvanic application on controls give a very sophisticated feel. Panoramic sunroof, Ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and Automatic 3 zone A/C further enhance the in-cabin experience. The car features BMW Live Cockpit Plus with touch functionality, digital instrument cluster with analogue dials, Hi-Fi loudspeaker, Parking Assistant and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto.

Customers who book the car online through BMW Online Shop before 28 February 2021 mid-night, will enjoy early-bird benefits worth up to INR 1.50 lakh. The benefits include the BMW Service Inclusive Package and exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package. The BMW Service Inclusive covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 years/ 40,000 km. The BMW Accessories Package will include the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger.

The car is available at an attractive introductory price (ex-showroom) as follows -

BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX : INR 56,50,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue. The range of fine upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Canberra Beige and Sensatec Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360@ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce the cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 km to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 km.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX has a striking design language, featuring a compelling front with a boldly enhanced distinctive double kidney grille. LED headlights with extended contents and LED fog lamps featuring the new hexagonal design ensure a prominent stance on any road. At the rear, LED expressive taillights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome to make for a powerful conclusion. Automatic tailgate operation allows convenient opening and closing of the tailgate.

The interior impresses with an accomplished balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxurious comfort. The exquisitely embossed 'X' logo in elegant chrome located on the doors and the centre console is a true eye-catcher. The interior is well thought out and the clever concept provides numerous easily accessible storage compartments. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to optimised cabin noise insulation, rear window sunblind and a large panoramic sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 550 litres which is extendable to 1,600 litres thanks to a 40/20/40 split including through-loading system. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.



Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the engine blends maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds.

The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distribute the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)', extended 'Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)', Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 8.8-inch Control Display with touch functionality, 3D Navigation, a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster with analogue dials. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The car features HI-FI Surround Sound system, Apple Car Play® and Android Auto and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto-Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECO PRO, COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

The BMW X3 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

