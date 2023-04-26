On expansion spree, KBM Spices appoints Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): KBM Spices, a leading name in the Indian spices industry, is on an expansion spree. The company today announced the appointment of Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra as its brand ambassador. After carving a niche in Delhi-NCR markets, KBM Spices plans to aggressively foray into the entire North Indian region and other parts of the country with its extensive product range and strong marketing networks. The company is also focusing on increasing its market share with omnichannel marketing and sales models.

Speaking about the association, Rupesh Aggarwal the CMO and co-owner of KBM Foods Pvt. Ltd. which owns the brand KBM spices said, "We are extremely delighted to have Parineeti Chopra onboard as our brand ambassador. She resonates with our brand values and is loved by millions across the country. We are confident that her energy and passion for life will bring a fresh perspective to our brand and help us connect with a larger audience."

KBM spices have always been dedicated to providing the best quality spices to their customers, and with this new initiative- partnership with Chopra, they are ready to take their brand to new heights. Parineeti Chopra, known for her bold and vibrant personality, is the perfect fit for KBM spices as they aim to introduce a new look to their brand.



The new collaboration with Parineeti Chopra comes at an exciting time for KBM spices, as they gear up to expand their product line and reach out to a wider customer base. With the introduction of their new look, KBM spices is all set to embark on a new journey with quality products and a new brand image.

Parineeti Chopra expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I am thrilled to be a part of the KBM spices family. I understand the importance of good quality spices in cooking, and KBM spices are known for their superior quality and taste. I look forward to representing a brand that is committed to providing the best to its customers."

With KBM spices' commitment to quality and Parineeti Chopra's vibrant persona, this partnership is set to create waves in the industry.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

