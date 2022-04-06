On Sky Global (USA), organizing an International Education Conference in Delhi, spearheaded by Dr Varun Gupta & Dr Naresh Malhotra.

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/PNN): On Sky Global (USA) has announced the date of its Season 1 of the international education conference with the name Education D-Eminence 2022 Season 1. This 1-day conference will take place on April 16 in New Delhi at Hotel Shangri-La Eros.

It will be a star-studded event with distinguished personalities attending the conference. This edition of Education D'Eminence is being organized with Dr Varun Gupta of Pingaksh International Consultants and Dr Naresh Malhotra of Bluapp Consultants LLP. They are also spearheading the franchise operations of On Sky Global in Asian countries.

On Sky Global is an award-winning US-based institution engaged in imparting skill-based vocational education and training. It works on a franchise model, and at present, its franchisees are running successfully in many Asian & African countries.

According to Dr Varun Gupta, this is the first edition of the Education Conference held in India under the banner of On Sky Global. This education conference will be attended by H.E. Prof Dr Zahid Haque (Ambassador At Large- Kingdom of Hawai'i & Secretary-General- WSA); Enthekhabul Hamid (Hon. Consul General- The Republic of Botswana & Secretary General-Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation); Vinay Chaudhary (Spokesperson BJP Delhi Youth), Acharya Dr Vinod Kr Ohja (Celebrity Astrologer), Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj (CEO, Six Sigma Healthcare); Prof RIYAS Suleiman Lebbe (President- George Washington Univ of Peace); Nimisha Shankar (Musician & International Performer), H.E. Prof Nabhit Kapur (Sr Advisor to the Govt of Liberia & Somaliland); Sara Georges Muthoot (Director- St George's Education Society) along with other bureaucrats, politicians, international keynote speakers, celebrity artists, diplomats and ambassadors from 10 different countries.

Dr Naresh Malhotra also added that the conclave would also be graced with the august presence of industry experts and school educators with the likes of Louis Georges (Prime Minister, State of African Diaspora), H.E. Kwaku Asomah - Cheremeh (High Commissioner - Designate of the Republic of Ghana to India, New Delhi, India, Nancy Barlow (Member, Delhi Minorities Commission, Government of NCT of Delhi, India), Deepak Saini (Stand-up comedian, Mimicry Artist, Anchor and Actor), Dr Sandeep Marwah (President - Asian Academy of Film & Television, Indian Film Producer, Educator), Dr Snehal Pinto (Director - Ryan International Group of Institutions), Dr Ved Prakash Tandon (Chairman- Kamal Group of Institutions); Rajendra Bahadur Shrestha (RBS Research & Training Consultant & Member Secretary- FNCCI Think Tank- Nepal), Dr Priti Ojha (Principal, Delhi International School, Dwarka, Delhi, India), Rev Fr Thavamani (Director, Delhi Diocese School); Anita Malhotra (Principal - Lotus Valley school), Hemaal Bhatt (Principal - Hansraj Model School), Manju Rana (Director - Seth Anandram Jaipuria School), Dr Amrita Burman (Sunbeams Group of Educational Institutions), Meenu Goswami (Principal - Bal Bharti public school) and Gloria Paul (Assistant Director- Smile Foundation); Anutosh Singh (Advocate & Member- Bar Council of Delhi); Sajan Singh Rana (Founder & CEO- Lamar Qubittech International Cambodia) and also including other noted dignitaries from CBSE, MSDE & NSDC. The event will also be highlighted by the presence of Bhupinder Singh Kochhar (Chairman - Kochhar Group of industries).



"The theme of the conference is to discuss the impact of Skill-based education on the employability of the Indian youth and act as a looking glass into the future of vocational education & training", as told by Varun Gupta.

When asked about the role of On Sky Global in vocational education, Dr Naresh Malhotra shared his views, "On Sky Global envisages bringing a revolution in the vocational training domain, thereby equipping the youth with the necessary skill set so that they can become job-ready in the shortest possible time and thereby supplementing the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' of the Indian government."

The conference is ably supported by various sponsors & partners, including Apna Jahan & Jan Sharnam (Philanthropic Partner); Angel Entreprises (Marketing Partner); La Maniieere (Gifting Partner), Ryan International Group (Knowledge Partner), Six Sigma Healthcare (Health and Wellness Partner), Taurus Apparels (Supporting Partner), Recallling Roots (Entertainment Partner).

Noted musician & International performer Nimisha Shankar enthrals the audience through her concept of 'Chakra Harmonizing Ragas'. She will be creating a synergy of the 7 Chakras of the body with 7 Classical Ragas. Her voice will guide the audience toward an uplifting, self-connected state by activating Body Chakras and releasing energy blocks.

The event will also be paired with a mesmerizing performance designed by a famous illusionist Dr Sangeeta Kapoor, a holder of the Guinness Book of World Records and awarded by the President and Prime Minister of India.

This great show still holds a lot more surprises that unfold as D-Day comes nearer & nearer.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

