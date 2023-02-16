On the occasion of its 13th anniversary, Shyam Advisory - Investment Advisor reveals ambitious long-term goals

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/SRV): Shyam Advisory - Investment Advisor, a renowned financial advisory firm, just marked its 13th anniversary and is prepared to broaden its presence in the Indian financial markets. Shyam Advisory was established in 2010 by Vipul Kotak and began its adventure with a 5-person team. Over the course of the last 13 years, the company has experienced tremendous growth. The dedicated team of 40+ professionals has served over 10K clients across India with a primary focus on 'customer first'.

Highlighting the significant milestone, Vipul Kotak - Director at Shyam Advisory shared, "With a perfect technical and fundamental research of stocks & commodities market, we have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the Advisory industry in India. Post a successful journey for 10+ years; we are all set to strengthen our operations. As part of our robust expansion plans, we thrive to help over 50K small, medium and HNI traders and empower them with a long-term sustainable growth."

"We provide services in the areas of equity, MCX, NCDEX, and currency at Shyam Advisory. Our product line includes solutions that address a range of consumer objectives, including short- and long-term investments. Currently, Shyam Advisory offers a variety of plan categories to meet consumer demands." added Vipul Kotak.

With its corporate office in Rajkot, Shyam Advisory- Investment Advisor continues to enhance its online presence owing to its cutting-edge infrastructure. The company has a substantial following of 17K+ on Facebook and 7K+ on Instagram. Shyam Advisory is constantly working to upskill its executives and employees, adopt new technologies, and improve infrastructure for the benefit of its clients.





Sharing his thoughts on the brand ideology and way forward, Vipul Kotak said, "We aspire to be recognized as a pioneer in assisting our clients in thriving in the world's financial markets, which are undergoing rapid change. We work hard to enhance our reputation for accessibility, professionalism, analysis & depth & quality to establish long term consultative relationship with our clients."

Shyam Advisory - Investment Advisor is equipped with Highly reliable software, tools, newswires, communication devices, internet, and technologies, well-trained & qualified staff/representatives to protect clients' investments and help them get promising returns over the years.

To kickstart your investment journey, connect with us on https://www.shyamadvisory.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

