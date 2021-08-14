On this 75th Independence Day, Europa Locks marches ahead with its mission of making India theft free, with anti-theft engineering expertise

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): In India, a theft occurs every 2 minutes. While people tend to put a lot of thought into the aesthetics and amenities, the same cannot be said about vital security setups like locks & door frames.

For most people, the security of their homes ends with the installation of CCTVs. Securing the house from theft is considered to be one of the least important factors on the list while buying an expensive house from the builder, however when a burglary does take place in an acquaintance's home, people get mighty alarmed over it, although security should have been their top priority beforehand itself.

Europa Locks comes with a defining answer this Independence Day.



Thus urging people to experience the mental freedom of putting an end to this security scare that surrounds their valuables and loved ones. With Europa, customers are not just assured of strong locks but also the components that go into making each one of them.

Dr PA Joshi Chairman of Europa Locks said, "We pay special attention to make your doors and door frames stronger too. It is a Locking Solution made up of a combination of strong doors, adequately strengthened door frames and reliable locks that ensures you absolute peace of mind. The only way to achieve it was by visiting the theft sites personally. It has been the approach that we have adopted since the inception of the company 36 years ago and continue to do so. To date, we have garnered inputs from over 500 theft sites. The learnings from the approach have enabled us to study and analyse the theft process to design & develop locks that can withstand the strongest of the break-in attempts. Besides, our products undergo over 50 rigorous theft tests. Today, the fruit of such unprecedented labour has enabled us to secure over 25 million households and establishments across India."

Further he added that, "We find our ever-expanding customer base both humbling and gratifying - humbling because of the trust they place in us and gratifying because it is a validation of our mission to create a theft-free India. Our quality products are a result of the dedication demonstrated by our team of over 400 professionals - a large part of whom are involved in design and development."

