On World Lung Day, Alkem Laboratories pledge to spread awareness about lung diseases through its initiative 'The Healthy Lungs'

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): World Lung Day (WLD) - September 25 is a gentle reminder for everyone to take good care of their lungs. Though lungs do not have the celebrity status as the heart, they are one of the most important and delicate organs of the human body. Exposure to multiple irritants such as dust, chemicals, and smoke, make them susceptible to diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Respiratory diseases are the second most common cause of death after heart disease. The global burden of disease (GBD) report highlighted COPD is the second leading cause of death and disability in India. Out of the chronic respiratory disease burden in India, COPD accounts for over 50 per cent of the disease burden and 70 per cent of the years of life lived with disability.[1]

Crude estimates suggest that India is home to over 55 million COPD patients and 38 million asthma patients.[2] Off late, inhalers have evolved as the most efficient mode of drug delivery for lung disease patients. However, only 10 per cent of patients receive inhalers. Out of this 10 per cent, only 30 per cent of patients take the medicine accurately. For accurate delivery of medicine through inhalers, patients must have access to its right knowledge and technique.

Poor inhalation technique often results in poor disease control and when patients don't comply with treatment it inversely impacts the outcome. Understanding the dire need for lung health awareness, Alkem Laboratories Ltd has pledged to spread awareness through its initiative 'The Healthy Lungs'. Healthy Lungs portal (www.thehealthylungs.com) is a one-stop knowledge repository to consume knowledge about lung diseases. The portal also acts as an experience-sharing platform for patients with access to the patient community. Under this initiative patients also gets access to virtual educator, on-ground camps, and doctor talks to learn about diseases and accurate inhaler techniques.

Alkem has always been at the forefront to spread accurate knowledge and delivering high-quality patient care for best patient outcomes and The Healthy Lungs is another initiative in the same direction.

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai, Alkem (NSE: ALKEM) (BSE: 539523) (Bloomberg: ALKEM.IN) (Reuters: ALKE.NS) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales (Source: IQVIA March 2022). The Company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market.



For more information on Alkem Laboratories Ltd., please visit www.alkemlabs.com

[1] What is the true burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary dis... : Lung India (lww.com)

[2] The burden of chronic respiratory diseases and their heterogeneity across the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study 1990-2016 - The Lancet Global Health

Media Contact:

Dr Ankit Sharma

drankit@hhconnect.in

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

